Chelsea Softball Rallies for Fourth Straight District Title

It wasn't easy, but a late rally for the Chelsea softball team helped the Bulldogs clinch its fourth straight district title Saturday.

The Bulldogs defeated SEC rival Tecumseh 3-2 in the championship game at Pinckney to clinch the title, but it wasn’t easy.

Chelsea had mercied the Indians twice during the regular season, but Saturday was a different story.

Tecumseh took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a walk and three singles. The Chelsea defense came up with a big play to keep it there when with one out Tecumseh bunted with runners on second and third. The Indians runner reached first, but the runner at third held up to load the bases with one out. Emilee Underwood would get a strikeout and flyout to end the threat and keep it 1-0.

The Indians would strike again with a leadoff homer in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Mya Purdy's home run tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth. Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea would get one back in the third with back-to-back doubles by Jenna Ouellette and Megan McCalla to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bulldog’s offense struggled to get going until the fifth when with one hot Mya Purdy launched a home run to center field to tie the game and Ouellette followed with a home run to center to put the Bulldogs on top 3-2.

Tecumseh would open the sixth with a single and bunted the runner to second. A groundout moved the runner to third, but Underwood got a pop-up to end the inning and keep it 3-2.

Underwood would get the Indians in order in the bottom of the seventh and the Bulldogs celebrated their fourth straight district title.

The Bulldogs celebrate Jenna Ouellette's go ahead home run. Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea outhit the Indians 9-6, but they could not put the hits together until the back-to-back shots by Purdy and Ouellette.

Underwood struck out seven for the win in the circle.

Ouellette led the offense with three hits, a double and home run.

Kaydee Absher had three hits, while Purdy had the home run, McCalla the rbi-double, and Anna Reisner one hit.

Chelsea reached the finals with a 4-0 win over Pinckney.

Underwood was dominant in the circle with a one-hitter and striking out 17.

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the second with a rbi-single by Reisner and a sacrifice fly by Purdy.

While the score remained close, Underwood kept the Pirates in check allowing just a single in the fifth and a walk in the sixth.

Photo by Dawn McCann

Chelsea would get some insurance in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer by Ouellette for a 4-0 lead.

A hit batter put a Pinckney runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but Underwood struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Ouellette led the offense with two hits and two rbi. Underwood added two hits, while Reisner and Purdy each had a hit and rbi. Kaylee Partyka, Samantha Dark, McCalla, and Madison Kay had one hit each for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs improved 32-3 overall. They advance to the D2 regional at Trenton to face Carleton-Airport at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Photos by Dawn McCann



