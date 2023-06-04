Chelsea Tennis Eighth at D3 State Finals

While it may not be the finish that many expected, the Chelsea girls’ tennis team finished off an amazing season with an eighth-place finish at the D3 state finals at the University of Michigan this weekend.

The Bulldogs had been ranked in the top five in D3 all season, but some early-round losses at the final hurt them in the final standings.

Chelsea finished with 10 points at the finals that were won by Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood.

Samantha Bieber was the lone singles player to pick up a win Friday. She won her first match 6-3, 6-0 before falling to the eventual two-singles state champion from Grand Rapids Christian 3-6, 2-6.

Haley Hopkins dropped a tough three-set match in her opener 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 at three-singles. Anne Marie Begola dropped her opening match at one-singles 4-6, 3-6, and Josie Jackson fell 4-6, 0-6 in her first match at four-singles.

The doubles teams had a little bit more success with each flight picking up a win, but none of the teams would move past the quarterfinals.

Meghan Bareis and Adrienne DeLong won their opener at one-doubles 6-0, 6-1, but dropped a tough three-set decision in the quarterfinals 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.

Megan Boughton and Izzy Barkey won their opener 6-3, 6-0 before falling in the quarters 1-6, 2-6 to the third seed from Detroit Country Day.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor won their opener at three-doubles 6-0, 6-1 before bowing out in the quarters 4-6, 1-6 to the four seed from Cranbrook-Kingswood.

At four-doubles, Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay won a 6-0, 6-1 decision in the opener before falling 4-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs will graduate just four of their top 12 players and all are on the doubles side. Delong, Boughton, Barkey, and Roeser all played their final matches for Chelsea.

Chelsea will likely reload with strong 2023 seasons from their JV and Modified varsity teams and be contending for the top of D3 once against in 2024.