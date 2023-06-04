Chelsea Baseball Season Ends in District Finals

The Chelsea baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 7-5 loss to Mason in the D2 district finals at Mason Friday.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first on a rbi-double by Lucas Dawson to score Dominic Searl.

Mason would plate two in the bottom of the third for a 2-1 lead and pushed it to 4-1 in the fifth with two more runs.

Max Herter drove in a run with a single in the sixth and a two-out two0run single by Hunter Sciackitano tied the game at 4-4.

Mason answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-4 lead.

Dawson drove home Searl with a single in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Mason held on for the win.

Dawson finished with two hits and two rbi, while Sciackitano had a hit and two rbi, and Herter a hit and rbi.

Jason Robertson struck out eight and gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work on the mound.

The Bulldogs reached the finals with a 4-1 win over Pinckney in the semifinals.

A Gabe Anstead rbi-single and Herter rbi-groundout gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the first.

The lead grew to 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by Dawson in the fifth and 4-0 with another Dawson sac-fly in the seventh.

Pinckney would push a run across in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Will McCalla led the offense with three hits and a run scored. Logan Hoyt-Tracy had two hits, Searl two hits and two runs scored, Anstead and Herter a hit and rbi each.

Dawson tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 21-17 overall record.

Photos by Mike Williamson



