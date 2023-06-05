Chelsea Track Teams Compete at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea track and field teams had a strong ending to their seasons with some top showings at the D2 state finals Saturday.

Jacob Nelson came home first in three events to claim three state titles. He won the adaptive 100 and 200 races and the adaptive shot put event and set state records in all three events. Nelson set a PR in the 100 with a time of 27.28.

Connell Alford earned all-state honors in two events with a fourth-place finish in the 3200 and eighth-place finish in the 1600.

The boys 4x800 team of Jackson Dell, Bram Hartsuff, Beckett Boos, and Leo Swager finished 24th.

The girls were led by the tenth-place finish by Natalia DeMea in the 3200.

The 4x100 relay team of India Barney, Eva Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Carley Grabarczyk was also tenth, while Anna Bryant was 14th

in the shot put.

Carley Grabarczyk and Andrew Sherwood competed in the 100, but neither made it to the finals. Grabarczyk was 23rd and Sherwood 30th in the prelims.