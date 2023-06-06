CPD Weekly Report 06-06-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2186

Location: 500 block of S. Main St.

Date: June 3, 2023

Time: 5:17 PM

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was flagged down by a citizen who stated that they had just been involved in a motor vehicle crash. The citizen told the officer that their vehicle had been struck by the vehicle behind them, and they suspected that the driver was intoxicated because they had been swerving and tailgating them. The officer made contact with the driver of the other vehicle and noted that the driver’s eyes were red, and there was an odor of alcohol emanating from his person. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and noted that he appeared unsteady on his feet. The officer began standard field sobriety tests and at the conclusion of those tests, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect, a 31-year-old Chelsea man, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was processed and then lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open, pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.