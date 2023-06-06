WCWRC Injects $784,000 into Stormwater Improvements; Eyes on Climate Resilience

The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office (WCWRC) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has recently awarded $784,000 in grant funding for enhancing local stormwater management, flood control measures, and water quality projects.

The funds stem from the American Rescue Plan Act's provision for the county, with the WCWRC allocating 2 million dollars for similar initiatives across the county. The current allocation marks the inaugural round of a two-year grant program.

A 2021 survey under the Washtenaw Rescue Plan highlighted 'Storm Water & Sewage Infrastructure' as a top priority. A subsequent 2022 Climate Action Plan survey, released last December in Washtenaw County, also identified 'Storms' and 'Flooding' as significant climate-related concerns among community members.

The report states, “Climate change is among the defining issues of our time and is already impacting Washtenaw County through more intense rain events, frequent days with very high temperatures, and changes in plant growing cycles and wildlife populations.”

Underlining the urgency of climate action, the County Board of Commissioners took a decisive step in 2019 by proclaiming a climate emergency for Washtenaw County. The commitment to combat climate change has been consistently reinforced through its inclusion in the county's 2019, 2020, and 2021 organizational priorities.

Water Resources Commissioner, Evan Pratt, expressed his gratitude to the Board of Commissioners for their proactive stance on funding initiatives that help local communities brace against climate change impacts, saying, “I want to thank the Board of Commissioners for taking action to fund projects that help our communities adapt to the impacts of climate change. This is going to help neighborhoods manage the extreme rainfall events that we have seen, and will contine to see in the future. [The board] has heard what the residents are saying and has invested in their future.”

Grant beneficiaries include various townships and city projects with funds ranging from $11,000 to $91,000. These projects involve culvert extension and replacement, detention basin clean-out, storm drain system replacement and expansion, and rain garden development, among others.

Award recipients are:

$40,000 – Ann Arbor Township – Dixboro Road culvert extension

$60,000 – Bridgewater Township – Sheridan Road culvert replacement

$75,000 – City of Ann Arbor – Liberty Road detention basin clean-out

$11,000 – Freedom Township – Bemis Road (east of Eisman Rd.) culvert replacement

$43,500 – Freedom Township – Bemis Road (west of Eisman Rd.) culvert replacement

$29,500 – Lodi Township – W. Ellsworth culvert replacement

$40,500 – Lodi Township – Weber Road culvert replacement

$47,500 – Pittsfield Township – Fosdick Road culvert replacement

$45,000 – Pittsfield Township – Oak Valley Road culvert replacement

$75,000 – Salem Township – Replacement and expansion of hamlet storm drain system

$72,500 – Saline Township – Arkona Road culvert replacement

$23,000 – Saline Township – Feldkamp Road culvert replacement

$25,000 – Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation – Rain garden expansion and construction and planting of a new rain garden in Stabler Farm and County Park.

$28,000 – Webster Township – Huron River Drive culvert replacement

$91,000 – Webster Township – Joy Road culvert replacement

$77,500 – York Township – Judd Road culvert replacement

Pratt praised the grant program's flexibility in allowing applicants to address issues most relevant to their residents. He conveyed his anticipation for the community improvements these projects will bring in terms of water quality and living standards.

One example of the tangible benefits of the stormwater projects is the Feldkamp culvert replacement in Saline Township. By lifting the current 10-ton weight limit on the culvert, the project will enable school buses and large emergency vehicles to traverse the bridge between Klager Rd and US-12 more swiftly and safely while maintaining effective stormwater management.

Pratt concluded, “We were able to support a lot of projects this round, but we are not done yet. The next round of funding will be able to create even more resiliency and flood protection. These are great things when we look at future rainfall patterns.”

Applications for the next round of funding will commence in November 2023. Local government units can submit their grant applications at washtenaw.org/3758/ARPA-Grant.