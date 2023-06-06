Batter Up for a Blast from the Past: A Day of 1860s Baseball for a Cause

If you've ever dreamt of stepping into a time machine to experience a bygone era, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17th.

No, you won't need a DeLorean or a flux capacitor – all you need is a trip to Timbertown Park in Chelsea, Michigan. There, the Chelsea Monitors Old-Time Baseball Club, a local 501c3 nonprofit community organization, will be hosting a day of baseball played by the 1860s rules​.

But it’s more than just a great afternoon having fun.

While spectators are sure to enjoy the unique spectacle of 1860s baseball, the day aims to raise funds for Peer-to-Peer Depression Awareness Campaign at Beach Middle School and Chelsea High School. With mental health continuing to be a vital issue in our community and schools, this event aims to combine fun with a fantastic cause. Admission is free, and all funds raised during the event will go straight to Peer-to-Peer.

Michigan Medicine formed the Peer-to-Peer program in 2009 in partnership with area schools. The program is a student-to-student initiative that seeks to raise awareness of mental health conditions, fight stigma, and encourage help-seeking behavior to reduce mental health conditions' impact on adolescents ultimately. The award-winning program has expanded to over 50 schools in 4 states and continues to grow each year.

So, step back in time and support a vital cause.

The Chelsea Monitors and their opposing team, the Kalamazoo Continentals, are part of a nationwide network of vintage baseball clubs. These teams don't just play baseball – they recreate the earliest version of America's favorite pastime, back when the game was young, and the rules were, well, a bit different. Players don't use gloves, and the game has a slower, more communal feel, where sportsmanship and camaraderie are the names of the game​.

“Batter up!” starts at 11:30 am with a community scrimmage, followed by a spirited match between the Chelsea Monitors and the Kalamazoo Continentals at 1:00 pm. These two teams, steeped in history and tradition, will transport spectators back to the days when baseball was a new and exciting sport spreading rapidly across the country​.

So come out to Timbertown Park on June 17th, enjoy an exciting day of old-time baseball, and support an important local initiative. And if you can't make it but would like to contribute, donations are welcome and can be made by contacting the Chelsea Monitors at chelseamonitorbbc@gmail.com

or 248.930.6130.

Don't miss this chance to step back in time, enjoy a unique sporting event, and support a great cause. So grab your picnic blanket, put on your sun hat, and join us for a day of vintage fun that makes a difference. Play ball!