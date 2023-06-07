Open Registration for Chelsea Soccer Club’s 2023-24 Season Tryouts June 10, 2023

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Tryouts are Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Chelsea High School Soccer Fields starting at 9 am. Find detailed tryout schedules at this link.

The Chelsea Soccer Club is a community-oriented club and non-profit organization. They strive to keep fees as low as possible for members while at the same time offering a high quality soccer program that strives to develop each player through a positive and fun experience. They pride themselves on being independent since 1994, and employ a set of curriculums that their coaches follow with the goal of enhancing the development of players, and giving the Chelsea Soccer Club a unique identity.

Learn more about the Chelsea Soccer Club and registration for the 2023-24 Season Tryouts by visiting their website www.chelseasoccerclub.org.

Photo courtesy Chelsea Soccer Club

Photo courtesy Chelsea Soccer Club

Looking to give soccer a try this summer? Summer camp will be held from July 31–August 4 for kids in Grades K-12. The Club works collaboratively with the Chelsea School District and Community Education to ensure that children of every age and ability have the chance to play soccer. So mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10, when we will form teams for the 23-24 season. Register at chelseasoccerclub.org.

