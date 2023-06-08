Dual Triumph in Serendipity Books' Summer Bookmark Showdown

The dog days of summer have a new look in Chelsea as Serendipity Books reveals its fresh duo of bookmarks, set to accompany every book purchase throughout the season.

The much-anticipated Summer Bookmark Design Contest, which sprang to life on Independent Bookstore Day (April 29), had youngsters in the community diving into their creative minds, producing imaginative bookmark designs. By the time Memorial Day rolled around, the bookstore was showered with 53 artistic masterpieces. For two weeks, these entrants have painted the windows of Serendipity Books with color and creativity.

But today, a surprise announcement came. The winner isn't just one, but two!

Emma's winning design.

In a touching tribute to the store's dearly departed canine companion, Ody, who crossed the rainbow bridge just before Independent Bookstore Day, Michelle Tuplin, the owner of Serendipity Books, felt compelled to honor not just one but two victorious designs.

The decision to crown Adeline’s heartfelt homage to Ody was an easy one. Michelle said, “It was impossible not to select Adeline’s sweet tribute to Ody. I imagine many in the community will love remembering Ody through Adeline’s bookmark.”

Adeline's winning design

The second plaudit was snagged by Emma, whose design integrated Serendipity Book's chirpy chickadee logo, coupled with an enchanting depiction of a tree adorned by delicate pink and blue blossoms.

Michelle said of Emma's design, “I love how Emma took our logo and made it central to her design, adding her own interpretation and color.”

Riding the wave of the competition's triumph, Serendipity Books is excited to announce that this won't be a one-off! This Summer Bookmark Design Contest is set to return annually, promising a future filled with artful creativity and community participation!

For further information, contact Michelle Tuplin at serendipity.bkstore@gmail.com.

Photos courtesy of Serendipity Books