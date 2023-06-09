6-09-2023 5:25am
Weekly Road Work June 12 - 18
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - 22
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - June 22 (extended)
|Augusta
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 15 (extended)
|Augusta
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 12
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 20
|City of Dexter
|Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St
|Lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 13
|Countywide
|US-12
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 1 - 16
|Dexter
|Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County line
|Daytime road closure
|June 12 - 16
|Dexter
|Stinchfield Woods Rd between Toma Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 12 - 16
|Dexter
|N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane restrictions
|June 6 - 17
|Lima, Freedom
|Fletcher Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lodi
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 12
|Lodi
|Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and City limits
|Daytime road closure
|June 12 - 16
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - June 30
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - June 23 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 12
|Pittsfield
|Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - 22
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|Scio
|Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 30 - June 13
|Scio
|Intersection of Park Rd and Staebler Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|June 12 - 16
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 15 (extended)
|State Trunkline
|I-94/US-23/US-12
|No restrictions
|June 7 - 30
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Superior
|MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Superior
|LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Sylvan
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 15
|Sylvan
|Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd
|Road closure
|April 17 - July 1
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Road closure
|June 16 - 17
|York
|Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23
|Bridge closure
|March 10 - June 18
|York
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 12
|York
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - 22
|York
|Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23
|Ramp closure
|March 10 - June 18
|Ypsilanti
|Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 15
|Ypsilanti, Augusta
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Aug.