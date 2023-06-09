Weekly Road Work June 12 - 18

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 22 (extended)

Augusta Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 15 (extended)

Augusta Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12

Bridgewater Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 20

City of Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions May 30 - June 13

Countywide US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions June 1 - 16

Dexter Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County line Daytime road closure June 12 - 16

Dexter Stinchfield Woods Rd between Toma Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure June 12 - 16

Dexter N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr Lane restrictions June 6 - 17

Lima, Freedom Fletcher Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lodi Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12

Lodi Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and City limits Daytime road closure June 12 - 16

Lodi Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 23 (extended)

Pittsfield Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12

Pittsfield Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15

Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 13

Scio Intersection of Park Rd and Staebler Rd Intermittent lane closures June 12 - 16

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 15 (extended)

State Trunkline I-94/US-23/US-12 No restrictions June 7 - 30

Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Superior MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Superior LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Superior, Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15

Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 15

Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Webster N. Territorial Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Road closure June 16 - 17

York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18

York Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12

York Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22

York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18

Ypsilanti Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15