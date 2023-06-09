Chelsea MI
6-09-2023 5:25am

Weekly Road Work June 12 - 18

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 22 (extended)
Augusta Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 15 (extended)
Augusta Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12
Bridgewater Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 20
City of Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions May 30 - June 13
Countywide US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions June 1 - 16
Dexter Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County line Daytime road closure June 12 - 16
Dexter Stinchfield Woods Rd between Toma Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure June 12 - 16
Dexter N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr Lane restrictions June 6 - 17
Lima, Freedom Fletcher Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.
Lodi Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12
Lodi Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and City limits Daytime road closure June 12 - 16
Lodi Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 23 (extended)
Pittsfield Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12
Pittsfield Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.
Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15
Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 13
Scio Intersection of Park Rd and Staebler Rd Intermittent lane closures June 12 - 16
Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 15 (extended)
State Trunkline I-94/US-23/US-12 No restrictions June 7 - 30
Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Superior MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Superior LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Superior, Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 15
Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1
Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Webster N. Territorial Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Road closure June 16 - 17
York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18
York Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 12
York Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22
York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18
Ypsilanti Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July
Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 15
Ypsilanti, Augusta Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Aug.
