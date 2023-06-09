Are Real Estate Prices Becoming Unaffordable in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline?

By Jeff Roth, www.arboradvising.com

Are Prices Becoming Unaffordable?

It’s really a combination of low inventory, higher prices and elevated interest rates that is making real estate less affordable locally.

New listings decreased 23.5% for single-family homes but increased 7.1% for townhomes/condos in Washtenaw County.

As a result, the median sales price increased 6.7% to $450,000 for single-family homes and 1.2% to $283,250 for townhomes/condos.

Additionally, interest rates are up, on average, to 6.79% currently which is up from last month when rates averaged 6.39% and up from a year ago when rates averaged 5.52%.

The Ann Arbor Board of Realtors tracks housing affordability every month. It is

an index based on the median household income and the ability to afford a median priced house at prevailing interest rates.

You can see that when interest rates took off last year the housing affordability index tanked and has mostly trended lower recently with less affordability.

What Are Interest Rates Forecasted To Do?

Rates on 30-year fixed rate mortgages are projected to be in the mid to low 6% range through this year trending to mid to high 5% by 2025

How Are Prices In Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline Holding Up?

Although the data is affected by the sample size of sales, prices in all three communities were mostly lower in April (the latest available sales data).

How Did The Sales Data Compare From March to April 2023?

New listings and days on market mostly decreased for all three communities. However, median sales price mostly trended lower based on the sample size of sales for April.

We will have to see how prices trend through the traditionally strong spring season with interest rates and inventory levels.