OP-ED: Don’t be fooled by “Product of USA” labeling

By Cheryl Ruble, MD, Dexter Township

Anyone who shops for food encounters the “Product of USA” label on beef, poultry, and pork in the meat section at the grocery store. Perhaps like me, you interpret a “Product of USA” sticker on a steak to mean that the meat comes from the United States. According to a survey conducted by the Food Safety and Inspection service, most American’s share our interpretation of the “Product of USA” label. Such common-sense logic is unfortunately incorrect.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently planning to close a loophole that allows multinational corporation to import meat from animals raised in other countries, repackage the meat in the USA, and sell it to consumers with the “Product of USA” label, if the meat passed through a USDA inspection plant. U.S. farmers and ranchers whose products legitimately qualify for the “Product of USA” label, based on consumer understanding of its meaning, cannot compete with significantly less expensive imported meat. The USDA’s proposed enforcement of “Product of USA” labeling is championed by the National Cattlemen’s Association and the American Grassfed Association. Please share your comments with USDA about transparency and use of the “Product of USA” label at this site https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FSIS-2022-0015-0001 or by contacting your policy makers in the House and Senate.

The ”Product of USA” loophole was created in 2015 when Congress repealed Country of Origin Labeling that was part of the 2008 Farm Bill, making it voluntary and almost meaningless. The bipartisan supported American Beef Labeling Act of 2023, S. 52 would reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling requirements for beef and is supported by US beef producers. Another piece of proposed legislation that would help create markets for US producers and improve market competition is S. 354 and H.R. 945 Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2023. This bipartisan bill would amend poultry and meat inspection acts to support small and very small meat and poultry processing establishments, allowing people access to locally produced, sustainably raised and more nutritious animal protein. These common-sense rules are opposed by the “big 4” that dominate meat production in the US and JBS S.A., the largest meat processing company in the world, based in Brazil. Contact the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee led by Senators Stabenow (MI) and Boozman (AR) urging them to include the American Beef Labeling Act and Strengthening Local Processing Act in the 2023 Farm Bill. https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/farm-bill-input.

Consider taking one more step. Buy your meat locally, directly from a farmer/rancher whenever possible. There are many grassfed meat producers in Michigan who will happily provide you with excellent quality, more nutritious, humanely raised meat. You can even visit the farm with your family. The meat is more expensive compared to purchasing meat in the grocery store, because the farmer incurs all the costs. But you are providing more nutritious food for your family and supporting local farmers. To balance the added expense, just eat a little less meat.