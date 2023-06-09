Chelsea Softball Preps for Regionals with Pair of Wins

The Chelsea softball team took on a pair of state powerhouses this week in preparation for the D2 regionals in Trenton Saturday.

The Bulldogs hosted D1 third-ranked Allen Park and came away with a 3-2 win thanks to a walk-off single by Samantha Dark in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday.

With the game tied in the seventh, Kaylee Partyka opened the inning with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Dark came to the plate and with two strikes she brought Partyka home with a single to center for the 3-2 win.

The Bulldogs stuck in the first with a single by Jenna Ouellette. She stole second and came home on a Megan McCalla single for a 1-0 lead.

The Jaguars scored a pair of runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, but Chelsea answered witha run in the bottom of the third when Kaydee Absher singled to left to drive home Ouellette to tie the game a 2-2. and sent up the last inning heroics by Dark.

Dark finished with two hits and a rbi, while Partyka had two hits and a run scored.

Ouellette had two hits and two runs scored, Absher and McCalla a hit and rbi each, and Mya Purdy one hit.

Emilee Underwood struck out eight for the win in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea hosted D3 eighth-ranked Grass Lake in another game/scrimmage added between regional qualifiers Thursday.

Both teams pitched several pitchers in preparation for this weekend's regionals, but it was the Bulldogs that came out on top 5-4.

Chelsea struck for three in the first on a rbi triple by McCalla and run scoring single by Madison Kay, who scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

Kay made it 5-0 with a two-run shot to center in the bottom of the third, but the Bulldogs would have to hold on for the win.

Grass Lake scored a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, before the game/scrimmage was called after six innings.

Kay finished with two hits and two rbi, while McCalla had two hits and a rbi. Anna Reisner and Dark had one hit each. Tori Parisho struck out four for the Bulldogs.