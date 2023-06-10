How the Relationship Coach Does it



“It was the simplest moment, in a room full of people, where he looked at me, and said the simplest statement. In that moment, the full room faded away and it was just me and him. I wanted to caress his face, look him straight in the eye, tell him thank you and give him the gentlest kiss.

That’s it.

That’s when I fell IN love.”

For the month of July, a fellow relationship coach and I will be collaborating for our “31 Days of Single On Purpose” by The Angry Therapist, John Kim in various groups and live discussion; and as I’ve been preparing for it, I am reminded of the one question I am constantly asked “what would you do?”.

How do you handle this conflict?

How do you talk to that person?

How do you date?

What happens when a relationship coach falls in love?

I am writing a personal journey series about just how easy it is to forget all that you know! When you are caught off guard and are steps behind all the ways of growth and personal development that you encourage your clients. It’s easy to do - traps are easy to fall into - old patterns are patterns for a reason and it takes intentionality to change!

I have every intention of asking myself- how did I let this happen?

Where do I go from here?

And how to heal from the inside so I don’t carry this to my next relationship!

To forge into something new, I have to know how I got to where I am and know exactly where I want to go.

Here I am on yet another personal journey. The irony is not lost on me that my newest life change (aka whole home fire) gives me two opportunities: to either throw in the towel, or lean into my passion!

Join me as I do more internal work - so that I can help as many people as possible!

Click here for the rest of the post “when the relationship coach falls in love” and subscribe to my websites so you don’t miss any new posts!

Making the right emotional choices when you are single can be really hard, but the goal is focusing on being a healthy single adult so you can be in a healthy dating relationship when the time comes!

Please join us for 31 Days of Single on Purpose, July 1st!

