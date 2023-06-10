Get Them While It’s Hot! The WCCD Rain Barrel & Supplies Sale

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Reporter

The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) encourages you to get a rain barrel.

A rain barrel is a storage container used to collect rainwater. Also known as a water storage tank, it gathers water from your roof that would otherwise be lost to storm drains and streams. Rain barrels are one simple first step that can set small business owners, schools, homeowners, and corporations down the path of freshwater conservation.

The average roof collects 600 gallons of water for every inch of rain. Capturing some of that stormwater could be essential in protecting our freshwater resources. Because we have robust city water systems today, collecting rainwater may seem obsolete, but doing so can save you money, keep your plants healthy, and help the environment. Rain barrels have grown in popularity over the past several years as one of the simplest and most effective methods of helping our planet.

Water your plants, water a composter, or wash your car to repurpose the water. The collected water can be used to water your lawn and clean outdoor surfaces. If you’ve collected more water than you can use, release it on a sunny day when the ground is dry, and the water will be absorbed.

You can find information on purchasing rain barrels and other conservation tools at https://www.washtenawcd.org/rainbarrel.html

Photo WCCD website