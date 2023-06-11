Chelsea Golf Tenth at D2 State Finals

It wasn’t the finish the Chelsea boys’ golf team hoped for, but the Bulldogs still came away with a top-ten finish at the D2 state finals at The Fortress Golf Course in Frankenmuth June 9-10.

The Bulldogs entered the tournament ranked eighth in D2, but a rough stretch on the second nine Friday really hurt Chelsea in the results.

Chelsea was sitting second through seven holes at four over par, but the Bulldogs went cold in the final 11 holes and finished plus-40 for the first 18 and was tied for 12th after day one with a team score of 328.

The Bulldogs started slowly on Saturday dropping as low as 16th, but Chelsea would close strong on the second nine with seven birdies as a team to finish with a round of 327 and a two-day total of 655 to tie with DeWitt for 10th place at the finals.

William Wilhelm led the Bulldogs with a two-day total of 156 to finish tied for 21st overall. He shot rounds of 78 each day for the Bulldogs.

Brian Tillman was just one stroke back with a two-day total of 159. He shot a round of 81 Friday and bounced back with 78 Saturday to finish tied for 25th.

If Jack Murray could have played the front nine for each of his rounds, he may have been competing for an individual title. Murray recorded six birdies in the two-day event and was four-under on the front, but as good as he was on the front, the back nine was his struggle. On day one, he was two-under heading to the back, but the wheels came off on 10 and 11 and his score soared to six over in two holes. He would finish the day with an 83. On day two, the back was again his nemesis as he shot 43 on the back and a two-under 34 on the front to finish with a 77 and a two-day total of 160.

Barrett Krueger finished with rounds of 86 and 95 for a two-day total of 191 for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Racine golfed Friday for Chelsea and finished with a round of 87 and Kyle Valik played Saturday with a round of 94.