Chelsea Softball Stunned in Regional Finals

The Chelsea softball team saw its season come to an end in stunning fashion Saturday when Trenton scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-1 win over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had several chances early in the game but could not capitalize and Trenton made them pay with the eight-run inning to end the Bulldogs season with a 34-4 overall record.

Chelsea opened the second with a Kaydee Absher single and Emilee Underwood double to put runners on second and third with no out. A pair of pop-outs and a failed bunt attempt ended the threat to keep it scoreless.

Trenton took the lead with a two-out double in the bottom of the second, but Chelsea answered with a rbi-groundout by Megan McCalla to score Mya Purdy to tie it at 1-1 in the third.

An error and walk put two runners on for Chelsea in the fourth. Kaylee Partyka bunted the runners over to second and third with one out. Samantha Dark followed with an infield single, but the runner did not score from third on the play to load the bases. Purdy came to the plate and flied to the right fielder, who gunned a throw home to get the Bulldogs runner at the plate for the third out to end the inning.

The double play changed the momentum of the game as an error put the first runner on for Trenton in the bottom of the fourth and they would score on a triple for a 2-1 lead.

Chelsea put two runners on in the fifth with a McCalla single and a Trenton error, but a flyout to center ended the inning.

Trenton would add another run in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.

The Bulldogs went out in order in the sixth and the wheels came off in the sixth as Trenton would plate eight runs to end the game early.

McCalla finished with two hits and a rbi to lead the offense, Purdy had a hit and run scored, while Madison Kay, Absher, Underwood, and Dark had one hit each.

Underwood finished with 10 strikeouts in the final game of her amazing Bulldogs career in the circle.

Chelsea reached the finals in stunning fashion by rallying for two runs in the seventh to beat Carleton Airport 3-2 in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a Jenna Ouellette triple and sacrifice fly by McCalla.

Chelsea’s bats were silenced until the fifth when Underwood led off with a double. Anna Reisner bunted her to third, but a strikeout and popout kept the score 1-0.

Airport broke through with a two-out two-run single in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.

A double play ended the Bulldogs sixth and set up a do-or-die seventh for the Bulldogs.

Absher singled with one out and Underwood followed with a triple to center to tie the game at 2-2. Reisner followed with a bunt to score Ashley Sherwood who had run for Underwood to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.

Airport would get a single and move the runner to second with a bunt, but Underwood got a popout to end the game and move the Bulldogs to the finals.

Underwood finished with two hits and a rbi and struck out 13 in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Ouellette finished with two hits and a run scored, Absher one hit, and Reisner the game-winning rbi.