LeadingAge Michigan Bestows Statewide Honors on Silver Maples Staff

LeadingAge Michigan, a renowned statewide advocate for senior services, has extended high-profile recognition to three Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood staff members.

The esteemed accolades were awarded during the 2023 Member Awards Gala, which took place on Tuesday, May 16, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Nearly 200 people gathered to celebrate the elite group of 26 award winners and recognize their collective achievements.

For more than five decades, LeadingAge Michigan has upheld its mission of representing housing, services, and care providers for seniors across the state. Every year, it holds an awards gala to honor individuals who embody the pinnacle of leadership, care, and service innovation in aging services. A distinguished committee, having received many nominations from across Michigan, selected the award recipients.

Emerging Leader Awards were bestowed upon two members of the Silver Maples staff. This award recognizes individuals who have shown a commitment to professional growth as leaders and are willing to assume expanded leadership responsibilities within a LeadingAge Michigan member organization over the past three years.

Winn Mahoney, who first joined the Silver Maples of Chelsea team in February 2017 as the Activities Coordinator and has risen to become the Director of Programming and Wellness, was one of the recipients of this prestigious award. Mahoney's leadership role involves managing the programming staff and the transportation department. Her unwavering commitment to enhancing communication with residents and her relentless efforts to implement the Lifeloop app has resulted in more than 50% of the residents actively using the app.

Winn is touted as an invaluable leader who strives to incorporate fun and laughter into her teaching and the support of the residents. A goal of Winn’s was to enhance communication with residents and provide a single location for residents to access calendars and announcements and connect with one another.

The other recipient of the Emerging Leader Award was Maddie Quinn, who started at Silver Maples as a server in the dining rooms in March 2018 and has since stepped up to the position of Dining Room Supervisor. Quinn's dedication to the mission and values of Silver Maples is evident in her willingness to take on additional tasks with grace and her propensity to lend a helping hand whenever necessary.

Maddie is committed to Silver Maples, promoting the mission and values daily, and always ready to help. She handles additional tasks with ease and grace, regardless of the situation. For example, when Maddie learned the assisted living department needed additional staffing support, Maddie quickly volunteered to step in and help with resident care and recruited others to do so. She found a passion for caring for residents and asked to be fully trained to assist with medications and care in assisted living when needed.

The Caring Spirit Award, a commendation recognizing the achievements of frontline staff and direct-care employees who have significantly impacted older adults' lives, was awarded to Karen Karatzas, the Independent Living Receptionist at Silver Maples. Karatzas, who joined Silver Maples in 2017, perfectly embodies the Silver Maples spirit, consistently providing individualized attention and ensuring that every resident and team member feels important and heard.

When Silver Maples participated in the Holleran Resident Engagement Survey, the highest-ranked response from all residents was “Helpfulness of our Front Desk.” Karen played a significant role in this honor because resident after resident commented about the friendliness and welcoming environment created in our community, especially by our Front Desk Receptionist. Karen is proclaimed to be an example of the Amazing Spirit of Silver Maples because she continually makes a significant, positive impact on the lives of our seniors.

LeadingAge Michigan offered heartfelt congratulations to Winn Nichols, Maddie Quinn, and Karen Karatzas for their unwavering commitment to excellence and mission-based care and for their role in bettering the lives of older adults in Michigan.

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood, established in 1997, offers a range of housing options and fosters a lifestyle that encourages older adults to take an active role in their lives. This industry-leading retirement neighborhood, passionate about creating and supporting a positive aging experience for its residents, provides a warm and vibrant community culture in a beautiful wooded setting. It presents an ideal location for those seeking independent or assisted living homes in southeast Michigan.

If you're interested in learning more about this award-winning retirement neighborhood near Ann Arbor, visit their website at www.silvermaples.org, connect with them on Facebook or Instagram, or call (734) 475-4111 to schedule a personal visit.

Photo courtesy of Silver Maples.