The Only Man in Town!: Great performances and a family reunion in Chelsea

Before sold out audiences, the musical “The Only Man in Town!” delivered on its promise of showcasing Chelsea history through the life of Frank Porter Glazier.

The performances by the cast and orchestra along with the work of the crew made the shows memorable. The story, written by playwright, composer and Chelsea resident Jason Eyster and put on by the Chelsea Area Players, captured the highs and lows of Glazier’s life. Each cast member’s performance was done so well, including Steve Pierce as Frank Glazier, Amanda Austin as Henrietta Glazier, Gary Glover as Harmon Holmes and Jessy Schlabach as Harold Glazier.

The show tells the story of Glazier, who was one of the most prominent citizens in Chelsea at the turn of the century and also a flawed character that looked to do good, but made some bad decisions. He was a successful businessman who worked to steer Chelsea’s economic and political life while at the same time his family was growing and looking to their own lives and dreams. One of the highs sees him bringing industry to Chelsea with his stove-making factory and one of the lows sees him in prison and learning of his daughter’s death.

All of this comes through in the ballads, dance numbers and lyrics. It was amazing to see a toe-tapping song about a double-toggle drawing press.

Eyster said he "was stunned by the depth of the interpretation that the actors brought to my words. While I had written the lines, I concentrated on the overall shape of the story, while each actor focused on his or her own character, achieving through tone, pacing, and body language, personalities that were more complex and interesting than I had envisioned."

A big part of the show was the family story of Glazier. In the end, it was family, not business, that he made his top priority. This story-line came to life over the weekend of the performances when Glazier’s family and relatives congregated in Chelsea to see the show and reunite to remember his legacy.

Geri Skalsky, Vera Glazier Howell's (Frank’s daughter) great granddaughter, said over 40 cousins arrived in Chelsea for the weekend events.

Of the show, Skalsky said, “It was amazing to see the life of our great grandfather and family on stage, put to music. It was an enjoyable evening.”

Julie Kari, the great great granddaughter of Dorothy (nee Glazier) Barker, who was Frank Porter Glazier’s youngest child, said many of the relatives have visited Chelsea over the years, but “Mr. Eyster’s musical was a catalyst that brought us together at the same time for the weekend premiere.”

Relatives traveled to Chelsea from California, New Mexico, Florida, Colorado, Illinois and towns around Michigan.

The Glazier family also had an informal memorial service at the Glazier Family grave site in the Oak Grove Cemetery. photo courtesy of John Dauser

John Dauser, the grandson of Henry Glazier, the youngest child of Frank Glazier, traveled from California and said he attended the show on Saturday evening.

“I thought the story depicted Frank P. in a fairly accurate light,” he said. “Minus a few poetic licensed facts, it was the story I have come to understand. The production, minus a few technical glitches, was very good. The acting and singing was very enjoyable. And even though it was a lengthy performance, it held my interest and felt like the time passed quickly. My family and I were very glad we came back for it.”

“So much fun reuniting and/or or meeting people,” Kari said. “A unique once in a lifetime experience for family members.”

At the Saturday evening performance, Joe Hansen, eldest great great grandchild of Vera (nee Glazier) Rice, Frank Glazier’s oldest daughter, presented a plaque of appreciation to Eyster on behalf of the family. The family also had an informal memorial service at the Glazier Family grave site in the Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday morning, where they met some other cousins and shared their experiences and connections to the Glazier family.

Eyster said he was pleased that the musical served as a "spark plug" to bring together Glaziers from around the United States for a reunion. He said many had never met before.

Of the show on Saturday, Eyster said "As each group of descendants of Glazier's children stood up, it forcefully reminded me that the characters I had written dialogue for represented real people. Especially moving was meeting the granddaughter of Geraldine Glazier, who was portrayed by young Harper Henson at the end of the play."