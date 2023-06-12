"A Jukebox for the Algonquin" - A Fresh Hit Onstage by Paul Stroili at the Purple Rose

Brace yourself, theatre lovers! The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) is bringing down the curtain on its 32nd season with a bang. "A Jukebox for the Algonquin," a masterful, original play penned by the celebrated Paul Stroili, is poised to redefine the boundaries of comedy. It’s time to grab those tickets and buckle in for a whirlwind ride of humor, emotion, and spirited defiance!

Set in a senior living community nestled within the picturesque Adirondacks, "A Jukebox for the Algonquin" features a ragtag bunch of former city slickers refusing to take old age lying down. It's a heartwarming, hilarious, and, at times, poignant reminder that age is just a number, even in the Big Apple - a tale about those who will not be forgotten – a serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs.

Keep in mind this is a grown-up comedy dealing with grown-up themes and may not be suitable for younger audiences below 13 years of age.

Stroili, a resident artist at PRTC and seasoned playwright has a knack for telling stories that captivate and resonate. His successful solo show, "Straight Up with a Twist," toured the U.S. for over nine years. Other notable credits include "Last Call at the Aardvark," "Cheese Louise," and "Plane Crazy."

Experience the magic of live theatre from Friday, July 7, through Saturday, September 2, 2023. Take advantage of the special reduced-price previews until Thursday, July 13. The grand press opening is on Friday, July 14, at 8:00 pm.

Directed by the brilliant Suzi Regan, the play features an ensemble cast of gifted artists, including Susan Angelo (Los Angeles, CA), Wallace Bridges (Ypsilanti), Ruth Crawford (Ann Arbor), Mark Colson (Detroit), MaryJo Cuppone (Ann Arbor), Ethan May (Beverly Hills), and John Seibert (Ann Arbor). Set design by Bartley H. Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Brad Phillips. Karen Anne George is the stage manager.

This vibrant production is made possible by generous sponsors, such as Lume Cannabis Co., Chelsea State Bank, and Rick Taylor, Reinhart Realtors. Further support comes from esteemed community foundations and national organizations.

Performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company's cozy venue on Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan. Tickets start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, youngsters under 30, military members, teachers, and groups of 12 or more. More details and reservations can be found at www.purplerosetheatre.org

or by calling (734) 433-7673.