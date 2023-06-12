Chelsea Commemorates Juneteenth Independence Day

From CHRC

On May 22, Chelsea City Council approved a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2023 as Juneteenth Independence Day.

The proclamation commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln decreeing all enslaved people in the United States free, ultimately paving the path for the 13th amendment which formally abolished slavery in the U.S. The intent of Juneteenth is to acknowledge and pledge to support liberty and equality and honor those who suffered the evils of slavery and its aftermath. This proclamation was approved unanimously by the City Council.

Though the Civil War officially ended on April 9, 1865, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, informing enslaved persons they were free. This was the last stop on a long march for Union troops across the Confederate South, notifying enslaved persons of their freedom as they traveled. This is the origin of Juneteenth.

City Council Member Eric Keaton said, “Taking the time to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth helps us appreciate the value of American history. This knowledge and awareness ensures we continue to be a great community that actively promotes dignity and unity for everyone.”

Although some African American populations have always observed Juneteenth, it has only recently been recognized nationally. Texas has been recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday since 1980. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, leading to a Michigan state holiday in 2022.

The Chelsea Human Rights Commission (CHRC) would like to highlight several local opportunities to learn about Juneteenth’s importance in American history while also having fun this weekend of June 15th-17th.,

Ypsilanti: Ypsilanti is celebrating Juneteenth with events throughout the weekend. These events cover a range of things from: Hustle lessons, live music, comedy shows and Gospel singing. There is a full agenda available here https://allevents.in/ypsilanti/juneteenth

University of Michigan:

University of Michigan has a plethora of events for kids and adult-learners to participate in the holiday with more details for all the below events (and others) at: Juneteenth.umich.edu/ These events include a keynote lecture on June 16, a Black Film Festival and a kid’s activity at Top of the Park on the evening of the 16th/

Underground Railroad bus tour: This 3-hour bus tour on June 17 covers Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti and explains their importance to the Detroit Underground Railroad (the last stop to Canada). https://allevents.in/ypsilanti/juneteenth-journey-to-freedom-underground-railroad-bus-tour/200024692590929 To learn more visit African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County (under Events) https://www.aachm.org/

For more information, contact the Human Rights Commission, HRC@city-chelsea.org