Michigan’s Moose on the Loose at a Statistically Significant Standstill

There's something to be said for consistency, especially in the wild world of moose population statistics.

Today, Roscommon's Michigan Natural Resources Commission gave us the lowdown on the moose headcount in the western Upper Peninsula. Spoiler alert - the moose are playing a steady game, just like they were in 2019.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has kept tabs on our antlered friends since 1997. They typically conduct their 'spot-the-moose' surveys every other winter, and the 2023 edition followed suit after a gap year in 2021, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2023 moose survey estimate was 426 individuals, which is not statistically different from the 2019 estimate of 509 individuals,” said Tyler Petroelje, northern Michigan wildlife research specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Marquette.

Indeed, moose population growth has been taking it slow, trotting at a rate of less than 1% for the past 12 years.

Surveyors get a bird's eye view of the action, counting moose from the skies during the frigid months of January and February. The core moose habitat, spread across 1,400 square miles in Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties, has been their designated stomping ground since their Canadian cousins were transplanted there in the 1980s.

Two moose are shown in an aerial view during a moose survey this past winter in Marquette County. Courtesy MDNR.

While moose are far from being Michigan newcomers (they trotted the state pre-European settlement), their population took a nosedive in the 1890s. A cocktail of adversities, including rampant logging, human encroachment, and the introduction of brainworm, caused the original moose troupe to thin out significantly.

Through the years, there were several attempts to reintroduce these largest members of the deer family to the Upper Peninsula, starting with a transport operation of 71 moose from Isle Royale to the mainland between 1934 and 1937.

Casting our memories back to the '50s and '60s, folks reported spotting the occasional moose in the Upper Peninsula, particularly in the eastern counties. As the 1970s rolled in, so did some positive changes for the moose fraternity. A significant drop in deer numbers in the northern parts of the Upper Peninsula was a silver lining for our antlered friends. It was like a much-needed house cleaning, making room for the moose to move back in.

Midway through the energetic ‘80s, the DNR played matchmaker and relocation expert. They rounded up 59 moose from Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada, giving them a new address in Marquette County. The mission was simple - let these moose roam freely and multiply in the Upper Peninsula. While the initial trials faced hurdles from poaching and poor health conditions, the persistence paid off by the mid-1980s with the successful reintroduction of moose from Ontario, Canada.

So, here we are today, standing side by side in spirit with our antlered friends, appreciating a steady moose population amidst the changing tides of climate and nature. While the numbers may not be surging, we'll take this consistency as a win, cheering them on as they continue their gentle trot across the Michigan landscape.

While the entire U.P. isn't routinely surveyed for moose, some prime pockets of the area have turned into moose hangouts, particularly in the eastern U.P. region. Our antlered friends have been playing hide and seek there since the 1950s.

However, there's a plot twist to the moose tale. John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer, reports that 2022 was quite a jarring year for moose-vehicle encounters. At least 20 moose found themselves in bumper tangles last year in the western U.P. Pepin warns drivers to keep their eyes peeled for moose, especially during those nocturnal drives.

Adding to the conservation efforts, the Moose Hunting Advisory Council has drawn a firm line: no moose hunting unless their numbers grow at a pace quicker than 3%. Given the steady state of the moose population, the DNR has held back on sounding the hunting season bell, following the same trend from previous survey years.

So, it seems the Michigan moose are here to stay at a pace that's their very own. While we keep our fingers crossed for a population uptick, let's also take a moment to appreciate the stability amidst the ever-changing rhythms of nature. The moose are indeed keeping it real in Michigan.

Source: Michigan DNR