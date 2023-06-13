CPD Weekly Report 06-13-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2245

Location: 400 block of AD Mayer Dr.

Date: June 7, 2023

Time: 1:04 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of AD Mayer Dr. for the report of a verbal altercation with someone loitering on the property. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had observed a male subject sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot and listening to music at a loud volume. The complainant stated that he approached as the suspect exited his vehicle and was walking away and inquired if he could be of any help. The suspect stated that he did not need anything and was “chillin”. The complainant stated that he informed him that if he did not have any business on the property he would have to leave. The suspect reportedly got upset by this and began insulting the complainant and threw a juice box in his direction. The complainant separated himself from the situation and dialed 911.

The officer located the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old Chelsea man. The suspect was interviewed about what had taken place. The suspect admitted to getting into an argument with the complainant but denied throwing the juice box. The suspect was released from the scene and advised not to come back onto the property. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office for warrant review to determine if there was sufficient evidence for a charge of Disorderly Person.