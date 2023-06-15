Faith, Family, and Community: Chelsea's Lange Family's Inspiring Battle with Friedreich’s Ataxia

Imagine embarking on a journey you never wanted to take, but one that was forced upon you nonetheless. This is the reality for many of us when we or our loved ones are struck by a debilitating disease.

For the Lange family in Chelsea, their journey began when they noticed their little Arlee was not like other children her age. She was showing symptoms of a disease they had never heard of, a rare and progressively debilitating condition known as Friedreich’s Ataxia.

Life was exciting for Myles and Rebecca Lange. The couple had a toddler, Arlee, and a newborn, Annie, with plans for more children to fill their home. But when Arlee was just two-and-a-half years old, her parents noticed she could not run well, jump or hop, and go up and down the stairs as you would expect a curious child to do. The Langes took their daughter to the doctor, who referred Arlee to physical therapy to address decreased motor control, muscle strength, and undeveloped motor skills.

The sessions continued, but little Arlee didn’t seem to be making any significant progress. Arlee was four when her brother, Abel, was born. Around her fifth birthday, Arlee was referred to neurology for an abnormal gait, easy fatigability, extremity weakness, and delayed gross motor skills.

“We had three different genetic tests done to see what could be the cause,” recalls Rebecca. “All came back negative. We opted for whole exome sequencing. This also came back negative. We then requested a whole genome sequence.”

Genome sequencing is like reading the entire instruction manual for a person's body. It looks at all the genetic information, including what makes up our genes. In contrast, exome sequencing is like reading only the most crucial chapters of this manual - the ones that tell our bodies how to create proteins, which are essential building blocks for our bodies. Despite these comprehensive tests, the cause of Arlee's symptoms remained elusive.

Big machines, pokes, and people you don’t know. Doctor’s visits can be tough.

The genome sequencing also came back negative, pushing the Langes beyond the brink of despair. The question hung dark and heavy over their lives – What is afflicting little Arlee? The question had been plaguing them and stumping fine medical minds for years now.

“We decided to get a second opinion and transfer from Mott's to Cincinnati Children's Hospital,” says Rebecca. “There we were advised to test for Friedreich's Ataxia, although she would be very young to already present with symptoms.”

The test returned positive for Friedreich’s Ataxia, a debilitating neurological disease. This piece of news that they had anxiously awaited for three years initially brought relief. There was a name for Arlee’s condition. But the tranquility was short-lived, replaced by shock and anguish when the true nature of the disease came to light.

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a rare disease that affects the nerves and muscles, making movements difficult and weakening the body over time. It's caused by changes in the genes we inherit from our parents. Unfortunately, this disease often shortens a person's life and, as of now, there is no cure.

The truth of these facts struck the Langes like a malevolent storm, leaving them wondering how they would face the monumental medical challenges ahead for Arlee. Furthermore, the genetic nature of Friedreich's Ataxia meant that their other children had a 25% risk of carrying the disease too. The family was hit with another blow weeks later: two-year-old Abel also had Friedreich’s Ataxia. Thus, two of their children were afflicted with the same condition, and Annie faced a childhood witnessing her siblings' struggles with this disease.

As the Langes began to navigate their new reality, they shared Arlee's diagnosis with close friends and family, uncertain of what the future held. Word of their situation slowly permeated the Chelsea community. In response, an unexpected but incredibly uplifting wave of support began to form. Stories of hope often emerge from adversity, and that’s exactly what the Lange family found within their own community. This town, despite its sometimes sharp political rifts, had the capacity to come together in remarkable solidarity when one of its own faced a difficult journey.

“As light is in darkness, so are smiles in adversity.” - Anonymous

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support, Myles and Rebecca can only attribute it to their faith. Rebecca says, “We want to share our story so that everyone can see the beautiful light of God shining through our friends, family, church, community, and strangers during our time of pain and sadness.”

As word of their struggle spread, waves of empathy surged from their friends and family. The Langes established a GoFundMe page to address costs not covered by insurance, and the response was overwhelming. They received more than enough to cover additional medical expenses, purchase an adaptive electric trike for Arlee, and manage the costs of traveling to Philadelphia to visit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for clinical trials.

"Our church united and gifted our family season passes to a children’s museum, zoo, and aquarium in Philly so that the clinical trial appointments could be interspersed with joy,” Rebecca fondly recollects. "Each of our children was given a bag brimming with games, toys, treats, and a tablet to keep them entertained during the travels. Our kids actually look forward to these trips to Philadelphia despite the long hours at the hospital."

The spirit of unity didn't stop there. Chelsea rallied around the Lange family in a big way. The In Chelsea Hair Design stylist team organized a raffle, and beautiful shirts were purchased from Pop Fizz Klink Designs. All of the profits from these fundraisers were given to the Langes. Chelsea Lumber donated materials to help build a ramp, reducing the cost of materials to make the family's home more handicapped accessible. Mara Kent, an attorney, reduced her fees to set up special needs trusts. Michigan From the Heart donated travel costs and gave the family tickets to U of M sporting events to provide a respite from their battles with Friedreich's Ataxia.

The Lange family was fortunate to work with Kids Mobility Network, which, along with other charitable organizations, funded an adaptive trike for Arlee. This brought a spark of joy to the little girl's eyes and warmth to the hearts of her family members.

One particularly touching moment was when Arlee was granted a wish trip from the Rainbow Connection. The family spent a magical week at Give Kids the World Village, a storybook resort in Central Florida. "They savored their time at Disney, Universal Studios, and the Village itself. It was a week when Arlee felt like the princess she truly is," recalls Rebecca.

As Rebecca faithfully cites Psalm 18:28, "You Lord, keep my lamp burning; my God turns my darkness into light," she candidly admits, "The diagnosis of Friedreich’s Ataxia has drastically changed the course of our life. While we would never wish this hardship on our family, without it, we would have never experienced the depth of love and kindness that so many people have shown us."

She adds, "We pray that if you feel moved by our story, think about donating to any of these wonderful organizations. We hope you can be the hope and the ray of light on dark days.”

FARA- https://www.curefa.org/ways-to-help/ways-to-donate

Rainbow Connection https://www.rainbowconnection.org/donate/

Give Kids the World https://www.gktw.org/

Kids Mobility Network https://kidsmobility.org/

Cerner Foundation https://www.oraclehealthfoundation.org/

Michigan Children With Special Needs https://www.michigan.gov/csnfund

Michigan From the Heart https://michiganfromtheheart.org/

Emily Ann Griffin Foundation https://eagf.org/

American Mobility Project https://www.americanmobilityproject.org/

People with Friedreich’s Ataxia face a future full of medical appointments, treatments, and clinical trials. Most children diagnosed will require surgery for scoliosis. Most people will likely need a wheelchair within ten years of initial symptoms.

Myles, Rebecca, and their children know they have many tough days, weeks, and years of intense medical care ahead of them, but Rebecca assures us they face them fearlessly, confident in their community and faith.

Photos courtesy of Rebecca Lange