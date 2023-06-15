Tickets Now on Sale for Farm to Table's Fabulous Feast: A Celebration of Local Delights!

Get ready for a feast like no other as the Farm to Table 8th Annual Fabulous Feast makes a grand return! This year, the event promises to be a celebration of our local farmers markets and the abundance of Michigan's seasonal delights. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 10, and grab your tickets now, because you won't want to miss out.

Since 2016, the Farm to Table Fabulous Feast has been hopping between the 5 Healthy Town communities, and it's back in Chelsea after making its way full circle. But there's a twist this year! The volunteer planning committee is thrilled to collaborate with community members from all the towns, along with our gracious host, Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester.

Laura Wohlgemuth, a member of the planning committee, couldn't contain her excitement, stating, "Alber Orchard has welcomed us for the second time. This venue is the perfect place to celebrate the Fall harvest season, local farmers, and a wonderful dinner prepared and served by your friends and neighbors. This year, we will use the barns and inside seating areas accessible to everyone, so we will be protected rain or shine!"

The feast will be a culinary masterpiece, thanks to our talented local chefs. Returning favorites like Smokehouse 52, Silver Maples, Chelsea Alehouse, and Moveable Feast will be joined by newcomers Lakehouse Bakery, Manchester Market, Smokey Michigan, River Raisin Distillery, Chateuaux, and Millie’s Coffeehouse. Together, they will create a gastronomic experience that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy.

As if the scrumptious food wasn't enough, this year's event will feature a silent auction filled with fantastic gifts, services, and gift cards from local businesses. The auction will open on the day of the feast, and you can make donations through the provided link.

But let's not forget the real significance of this celebration. Steve Petty, the CEO of the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, recognizes that this event is about more than just a dinner. “Our local farmers markets are our partners in every way – helping families in our communities to eat better and connect with each other – two important elements of the Foundation’s mission. Our farmers markets play an essential role in the five healthy towns to support greater access to fresh, local foods at affordable prices.”

So, what are you waiting for? Save the date: Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 3pm to 6pm at Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester. Tickets are available for $75, online at Eventbrite or at the Farmers Markets in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. If you're feeling particularly enthusiastic, you can volunteer, sponsor, donate, or attend this year's event by visiting the link below.

Let's come together to celebrate the incredible flavors of our local produce, support our hardworking farmers, and indulge in a truly unforgettable experience. For more information about the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation or the five farmers markets, make sure to visit www.5healthytowns.org.

To purchase tickets, click on the link below or scan the QR code.

Farm to Table Fabulous Feast Tickets, Sun, Sep 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite