Fireworks Season is Upon Us

By Traci Husse, STN Writer

The Fourth, fireworks, and…felonies?

With the Fourth of July just around the corner many Michiganders are knee deep in planning their annual activities with friends and family. Whether it’s a community potluck or a backyard gathering, America’s birthday has a way of bringing people together in celebration. Hot dogs, burgers, and potato salad? Check. Lemonade and iced tea? Check. Fireworks? Not so fast!

If fireworks are a part of your July 4th plans, make sure you know and comply with local and state ordinances. The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act was enacted in 2011 and updated in 2018. In Michigan, consumer fireworks:

are required to adhere to the standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

may only be sold to those 18+ years of age.

may not be used by anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

may be discharged only on private property.

The use of consumer fireworks may also be subject to additional local regulations, so it is important to check with the applicable municipal authority before discharging any fireworks. Running afoul of fireworks regulations could result in misdemeanor or felony charges, fines, and even imprisonment.

Buy why risk fines and/or jail time? Check out any of these professionally planned displays in the area instead:

Hamburg, MI

As part of the Hamburg Family Fun Fest

When: June 16 and 17, at dusk

Where: Bennett Park, 10405 Merrill Road, Hamburg, MI 48139

Belleville, MI

“Belleville Lakefest Fireworks will happen at dusk to conclude Saturday night at Belleville Lakefest. The fireworks are on Beck Ball Fields. Arrive early to downtown for more fun. There will be food trucks on Main St until 9p, Live Music until 9p at 4th St Square. The Kid Zone with inflatables, activity tent, and petting zoo runs from 11a-7p at Main St & 3rd.”

When: June 24, at dusk

Where: Beck Ball Fields, 10854 Beck Road, Van Buren Charter Twp, MI 48111

Dexter, MI

Dexter residents Brian and Lori Herron have again been approved to offer a professional fireworks display. The parking lots at Busch’s and surrounding businesses offer a spectacular view.

When: July 1, at dusk

Where: Viewable in the Busch’s parking lot and surrounding parking lots

Pinckney, MI

Started during the 1960s by Norm Klave of Klave’s Marina, this show is now presented by the Portage Lake Area Community Service Organization. Donations can be made to PLASCO c/o PYC, 8930 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Pinckney, MI 48169.

When: July 1, at dusk

Where: Portage Lake

Milford, MI (Kensington Metropark)

“It’s one of Southeast Michigan’s favorite traditions: The Huron-Clinton Metroparks fireworks

festival, bringing together so much fun and excitement. Tens of thousands of our neighbors gather together – over picnics and under the stars – to enjoy this celebration of our American Independence. And you can be part of it.” You must have a daily or annual pass to enter the park.

When: July 2, 10:10pm

Where: Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48381

Whitmore Lake, MI

“The Kiwanis Dunk Tank will be available from 6:30p-Dusk. Fireworks over Whitmore Lake

starting at dusk (approximately 10p). Fireworks will be set off in the center of the lake. Please respect private property. Vendors will be on site.”

When: July 2, at dusk

Where: Whitmore Lake

Manchester, MI

Don’t miss the annual fireworks and beer tent presented by the Manchester Men’s Club! The beer tent opens at 7pm. A $5 cover charge includes live entertainment provided by Star69. Admission to the fireworks is free but donations are appreciated and go directly toward the show.

When: July 3, at dusk

Where: Carr Park, 601 West Main Street, Manchester, MI 48158

Jackson, MI

Celebrate Independence Day with this fabulous annual fireworks display! Music accompanies the largest fireworks display in Jackson County. Admission is $7/adult, $5/child, 3 and under are free.

When: July 3, at dusk

Where: Cascade Falls Park, 1401 S. Brown Street, Jackson, MI 49203

Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash