The Shelter Box and Chelsea High School's Interact Club

The Chelsea High School Interact Club set out to raise $1,000 with its annual Shelter Box fundraiser.

Well, they succeeded that and brought in even more.

The Sun Times News connected with Interact Club advisor and CHS teacher Holly Reiser to ask about the project. The Interact Club is a service club that is focused on helping people in the school and community. Some of their activities include Crop Walk, trick or treating for UNICEF, ringing bells for the Salvation Army and sleeping outside the school in boxes to raise money and awareness about homelessness.

“The Shelter Box fundraiser has been an annual end of year tradition with the CHS Interact club for many years,” said Reiser. “It is typically the last event of the school year for us, as it takes place just before seniors finish up. The Chelsea Rotary Club supports and assists with the Shelter Box project each year and we are grateful for their help.”

CHS Interact Club members set up the Shelter Box. photo courtesy of Anne Nauts

Reiser said “The goal of this project is to raise awareness about the prevalence of homelessness around the world and raise funds to help purchase a Shelter Box - temporary housing for a family that has been displaced by natural disaster or some other event beyond their control. Students set a goal of raising $1,000 for this cause. That is the amount needed to purchase one complete Shelter Box (the kit includes a large tent, like the one students camp out in, as well as cooking supplies, light sources, etc.”

Interact was able to raise $1,165 and will donate all of this money to Shelter Box, Reiser said.

To learn more about this effort, go to https://www.shelterboxusa.org/donate/ for more information.

