Get Ready for an Unforgettable Celtic Experience

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Reporter

Mark your calendars for July 7-8 as the 26th annual Saline Celtic Festival makes its much-anticipated return. This year, the festival has found a new home at the picturesque Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township, promising an even more spectacular celebration of Celtic heritage.

The festivities kick off on Friday, July 7, at 6:00 pm. The main stage will come alive with a series of free workshops, offering lessons in traditional folk dance, swordplay, acrobatics, athletics, and even the chance to learn how to play traditional musical instruments.

Saturday’s festivities begin with a vibrant parade of nearly 100 pipers leading the way through the festival grounds to the grand opening ceremony, hosted by Mayor Brian Marl. The day will be filled with an array of Celtic music and dance performances on multiple stages, ensuring non-stop entertainment for all attendees.

Here are some of the highlights you can expect at this year's Saline Celtic Festival:

The International Jousting Match: Witness competitors from as far away as Australia showcasing their equestrian skills in this thrilling tournament. Highland Athletics: Competing for champion status in an impressive display of strength and agility. The Highland Dance Competition: Dancers from all over the Midwest and Canada with their graceful moves. Wee Folks Island: A haven for children aged 3-12, offering a variety of Celtic crafts, captivating storytelling sessions, and engaging games to keep the young ones entertained. Millie the Mill Pond Monster: The legendary creature that has captured the imaginations of locals and festival-goers alike. Exploration of Celtic K9 Breeds. Marvel at the skill and creativity of master weavers as they showcase their craft, including the Millie the Mill Pond Monster Tartan. Exhibitions in swordplay, historic encampments, and acrobatics. Indulge in the flavors of Celtic cuisine and browse through a wide selection of unique items from local independent sellers.

Tickets for the Saline Celtic Festival will be available at the gate, with free admission for children aged 5 and under, as well as active military personnel. For more information, visit https://www.salineceltic.org/

Photo: Saline Celtic Festival Facebook