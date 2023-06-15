6-15-2023 1:54pm
Weekly Road Work 6-15-23
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - 22
|Ann Arbor
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 16 - 22
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - June 22
|Augusta
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 22 (extended)
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 20
|Dexter
|Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County line
|Daytime road closure
|June 12 - 22 (extended)
|Dexter
|Stinchfield Woods Rd between Toma Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 12 - 22 (extended)
|Freedom
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 20 - 30
|Lima
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Week of June 19
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Lodi
|E. Clover Dr between Harvest Rd and End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 21
|Lodi
|W. Clover Dr between Harvest Rd and End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 21
|Lodi
|Harvest Rd between Brassow Rd and Surrey Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 21
|Lodi
|Surrey Dr between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 21
|Lodi
|Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - 27
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - June 30
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - June 23
|Pittsfield
|Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Salem
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 16 - 22
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|Scio
|Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 30 - June 26 (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - 22
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and west to End of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Pratt Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and End of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Uplands of Scio Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 22 (extended)
|State Trunkline
|US-23
|No restrictions
|June 7 - 30
|Superior
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 16 - 22
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Superior
|MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Superior
|LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Superior
|Harris Rd between Geddes Rd and MacArthur Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Salem, Superior
|M-14
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 16 - 23
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd
|Road closure
|April 17 - July 1
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Road closure
|June 16 - 19
|York
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 22
|Ypsilanti
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 16 - 22
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 22 (extended)
|Ypsilanti, Augusta
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept 1