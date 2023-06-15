Weekly Road Work 6-15-23

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22

Ann Arbor Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 16 - 22

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 22

Augusta Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 22 (extended)

Bridgewater Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 20

Dexter Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County line Daytime road closure June 12 - 22 (extended)

Dexter Stinchfield Woods Rd between Toma Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure June 12 - 22 (extended)

Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 20 - 30

Lima Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Week of June 19

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lodi Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Lodi E. Clover Dr between Harvest Rd and End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 21

Lodi W. Clover Dr between Harvest Rd and End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 21

Lodi Harvest Rd between Brassow Rd and Surrey Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 21

Lodi Surrey Dr between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 21

Lodi Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd Road closure June 20 - 27

Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 23

Pittsfield Moon Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Salem Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 16 - 22

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15

Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 26 (extended)

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - 22

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and west to End of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Pratt Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and End of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Uplands of Scio Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 22 (extended)

State Trunkline US-23 No restrictions June 7 - 30

Superior Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 16 - 22

Superior Geddes Rd between Superior Rd and Prospect Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Superior MacArthur Blvd between Clark Rd and Wiard Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Superior LeForge Rd between Clark Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Superior Harris Rd between Geddes Rd and MacArthur Blvd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Salem, Superior M-14 Intermittent lane restrictions June 16 - 23

Superior, Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)

Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Webster N. Territorial Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Road closure June 16 - 19

York Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 22

Ypsilanti Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 16 - 22

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Martz Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 22 (extended)