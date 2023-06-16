You Can Empower Future Farmers by Joining the Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Show Auction

Do you savor humanely raised, locally sourced meat? Have you ever desired to be more involved in your local agricultural community? Look no further than the Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Show.

Held from July 23-29 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, this annual event culminates in a lively auction on Thursday, July 27. This is where you can encourage area youth by purchasing one of their raised animals.

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder with owner Luke Blumenauer of Manchester. Purchased by Napoleon Feed Mill. Photo courtesy of MSU Extension.

Dexter Mill Owner Keri Bushaw, a long-time participant and mother of two 4-H participants, has had her sons involved ever since they could carry a water bucket. "The 4-H Youth Show is a great opportunity for people to buy locally raised, high-quality meat,” she says. “It’s also a chance to support and connect directly with the next generation of farmers.”

4-H Youth Shows are more than just events; they can create enriching, immersive experiences designed to nurture the young minds of our future agricultural leaders. These events can provide dynamic perspectives of youth programs in action, foster friendships and recognition, and inspire greater future achievement and leadership. Additionally, 4-H shows are designed to serve as a platform for youth and adults to explore new ideas, broadening their relationships while fostering leadership development.

Grand Champion Market Goat with owner Olivia Berenson of Dexter. Purchased by Blast Corn Maze. Photo courtesy of MSU Extension.

Among the many exciting facets of the 4-H Show, the auction stands out as a significant highlight. Here, the youth reap the returns of their hard work and investment. Nurtured and raised with great care, animals are paraded out into the ring, the auctioneer clears their throat, and the thrill of bidding commences.

Keri’s sons show feeder calves and pigs, demonstrating the commitment and financial investment 4-H youth make in these endeavors.

"Frank and Owen make a big investment in their animals,” says Keri. “It’s not just the initial purchase, but figuring out the nutrition, the daily chores, training the animal to be handled, and ongoing care. It’s a huge project. These experiences are invaluable life lessons."

Grand Champion Pair Market Hogs with owner Christian Rentschler of Ann Arbor. Purchased by Chris Maye Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance & Stevenson Water Hauling. Photo courtesy of MSU Extension.

Becky Murillo is a 4-H Leader and, like Keri, her kids, Rebecca, Joseph, and Sarah, are deeply immersed in 4-H, showing animals and crafting various exciting projects.

"My kids’ involvement with 4-H goes beyond pastime fun or hobbies,” explains Becky. “They learn how their actions affect the animal’s wellbeing and growth along with the responsibility of nurturing another life.”

The children aren't just judged on the quality of their animals. Becky explains, "Kids get judged two different ways. First, how well they handle the animal, which is Showmanship. The other is on the animal itself."

It’s a lot of work raising an animal for the 4-H Show. If you are so moved, you can support them in a big way by attending the show’s auction on July 27 and buying their animal. You may immediately wonder, “What will I do with a pig, steer, sheep, or rabbit?” Well, first off, you’re going to eat really well, for one thing.

Relax. It’s easy. Here’s what you do:

On Thursday, July 27, arrive before 6:30 pm at the fairgrounds, register for the auction, and enjoy the Auction Buyers Buffet from 5:00-6:30 pm. Make it a family thing. Have fun. When the auction begins in Building B at 6:30 pm, you'll be armed with a buyer's number and a printout of the animals being sold and their auction order. If you want to bid on a specific youth’s animal, they are listed in order on the sheet, along with other pertinent information. The excitement begins. You win a bid. The crowd applauds. You are asked where you want the animal processed. If you don’t know, they will recommend a place. Go to the table, and pay for your animal. In a few days, the processor will contact you about how you want the meat prepared. If you’re not sure, they will coach you through it. Finally, pick up your locally sourced, high-quality meat and pay the processor for their services. For the next year, casually mention in conversations how you bought an animal at the 4-H Show and catch a fleeting look of envy from the listener(s).

If the amount of meat is overwhelming, consider splitting it with friends or donating it to charity.

Although the price you pay at the auction might be higher than a typical livestock auction, you will likely still find it below grocery store prices. It’s a great deal. As Keri affirms, "These are well-cared-for animals who have had a pretty good life."

These are well-cared-for animals.” Keri's sons, Frank and Owen, often give their pigs treats they love, such as watermelon. Photo courtesy of Keri Bushaw.

For more information on the Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Show, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/washtenaw/washtenaw_county_4_h/youthshow.