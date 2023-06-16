Councilmember Ruddock Pushes Back on Council’s Decision on Troy Bell

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on June 12th, Councilmember Bill Ruddock used his time for comments to read a statement expressing his disappointment over the council’s handling of its rescinding of a job offer to Mr. Troy Bell.

“I’m going to give a read from a report today because I’ve had more than a few sleepless nights over the last couple of weeks,” began Ruddock.

Mr. Bell was one of three finalists for the interim city manager spot. He was selected for the position by the council through ranked-choice voting. The council directed the city staff to begin negotiations with Mr. Bell contingent on a background check. At its May 15th meeting, the council voted to rescind its offer to Mr. Bell after receiving the background check without giving further details.

Councilmember Ruddock submitted a written copy of his statement to the Sun Times News. It reads as follows:

I really enjoy working with this council. I believe every member of it is working for:

the betterment of Chelsea,

the support of the staff,

the needs of the people who live, work and visit here, and

the fair respectful treatment of all people.

When there are differences, we express them respectfully and we usually reach consensus on almost every vote. These are signs of a healthy council.

We have made a recent decision that failed to meet these general principles. I don’t believe that it was our intention, but we ended up casting aspersions on the career and character of Mr. Troy Bell who was then a candidate for interim city manager. Here’s what the Sun Times reported about our decision in their May 18, 2023 edition:

At its May 15th meeting, the council voted to withdraw its offer to Mr. Bell. Comments from the council alluded to the confidential background check as the reason for giving them pause.

Here’s how Mlive reported in its 22 May edition our withdrawal of our offer to Mr. Bell:

At issue was information turned up in the vetting process for Bell, city council members said at their May 15 meeting, without citing specifics. … city leaders shared … reactions to the confidential background information they reviewed on Bell.

The average reader would assume that there must be something in that background check that gave us pause. There must be something criminal, illegal, unethical, or immoral in that background check. And because the background check is “confidential” the reader, and certainly potential employers of Mr. Bell, are left to fill in the blanks, assuming the worst.

I state here, for the record, the background check turned up nothing criminal, immoral, unethical or illegal. It has only innuendo, false news reports and opinions that the council was already aware of prior to its offer to Mr. Bell.

As it turns out, we were a divided council before anyone did a background check. After we interviewed the candidates on May 8th, we used ranked choice voting to select Mr. Bell as our candidate. We did not know at that time that we in fact that were split 4 to 3.

After receiving the confidential background check, we met on 15th of May with only six council members present. We each spoke in turn about the candidate. Three members supported continuing with Mr. Bell, while three expressed reservations. It turns out that the same three members who supported continuing with Mr. Bell had ranked Mr. Bell as their first choice in ranked-choice voting the prior week. Those who expressed reservations had not ranked Mr. Bell as their first choice. Preferences of individual council members did not change because of the background check.

Mr. Bell is left with what the press has written based on our comments in this room.

My statement here is meant to set the record straight for Mr. Bell and help us to realize what we say in this room can have real life consequences for persons who come to us offering their expertise.

I want to quote from some who actually worked with Mr. Bell in Muskegon Heights:

· Republican State Senator Jon Bumstead said “I have had the pleasure to work with and interact with countless municipal leaders around the state, but few measure up to what Mr. Bell has brought to the communit[y]..” “[Bell]…demonstrated profound ethics.”

· Muskegon Heights Police Chief, Fire Chief, Chief Bldg Official, Community Development Director, Deputy Public Works Director: jointly signed a letter: “The engineer for our on-ramp to the highway of success is Mr. Troy Bell. “He has the support of the business community….he has sometimes changed our thinking and pushed us to move past antiquated systems to serve the community better.” “The absence of Mr. Bell will make our work much more difficult for our small team…”

· Mayor Watt of Muskegon Heights said Mr. Bell managed the city through“…the creation of the 1st downtown vision plan, the revamping and restoration of the DDA, ...the creation a 5-year Recreation Plan…[He] created of the Reserve Police Officers program…established fleet management program vendor…that assisted the city in the replacement of all its vehicles…to save the City money” “Bell is ethical, courageous, disciplined and a tremendous hard worker and yet easy going, approachable, humble and friendly.”

· Council Member Cook of Muskegon: “…[He is] a beacon of class and integrity” “…he has not been concerned with politics; he has been focused on demonstrating profound ethics and achieving the success of the community.” “…no one can outwork Troy…”

When we were done with our vote to withdraw our offer to Mr. Bell, he did not leave the room. He stayed for the whole meeting. Afterwards he spoke with many members of council and wished us well. In that action alone, he showed us who he is. A man of deep integrity.

Councilmember Ruddock’s statement can be heard on the video recording of the June 12th meeting.