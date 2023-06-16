Available for Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forum

Greg Yankee will be hosting a zoom call for potential and previous Chelsea Community Foundation grant recipients. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 are available to eligible applicants.

Yankee is a senior program officer at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. In that capacity, he assists the Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee in its review of grant applications and subsequent awards.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an informal but informative forum for people interested in learning more about the application requirements, process, and timeline.

This is an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about funding opportunities through the Chelsea Community Foundation in its mission to support all things Chelsea.

Dates: June 21, from 11 am - 12 pm - RSVP by June 20 at 5 p.m.

June 28, from 2 pm - 3 pm - RSVP by June 27 at 5 p.m.