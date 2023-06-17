Micro Wrestling Extravaganza to Take Over Fōwling Warehouse This Father's Day

Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor is set to host Micro Wrestling, a highly anticipated event this Father's Day, June 18th, between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. This exciting spectacle promises to add an extra dose of entertainment for families and wrestling fans across Washtenaw County.

Micro Wrestling provides a unique platform for professional wrestlers to display their incredible athleticism and skills. Attendees can expect an evening filled with spectacular high-flying moves, intense rivalries, and a hint of comedy, creating a comprehensive entertainment package suitable for all ages.

"We are delighted to bring Micro Wrestling to our venue," said Scott Brown, Co-Owner and Manager of Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor. "Father's Day is a special time, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than by offering a fun-filled wrestling event for the whole family to enjoy."

The Fōwling Warehouse, known for its lively ambiance and commitment to providing memorable experiences, offers a full-service bar and enough room for spectators to rally behind their favorite wrestlers.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets online at www.microwrestling.com/events/fowlingwarehouseypsilanti, or directly at the venue on the day of the event, depending on availability. General admission is $23.99 with the "Bring Your Own Chair" option, while Guaranteed Seating Ringside tickets are available at $44.99. As seats are expected to fill up fast, securing tickets at the earliest is advised.

The Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor has been emerging as a hot spot for wrestling in Washtenaw County, having previously hosted an Independence Pro Wrestling (IPW) event. More wrestling events are on the horizon, with For Us Wrestling scheduled for Friday, July 7th, at 9PM, and the return of IPW's “Battle Lines” event on Sunday, July 16th, at 6PM.

For more information about the venue and upcoming events, please visit https://Fōwlingwarehouse.com/ypsiannarbor/ or reach out via email at info@FōwlingWarehouseYA2.com.