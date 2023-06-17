Chelsea Hospital Awards $170,269 in Grants to Nine Community-Based Organizations
From Chelsea Hospital
Chelsea Hospital announced today that it has awarded nine grants to community-based organizations in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. These organizations have been targeted with investments to further improve the health and well-being of local residents living and working in communities served by the hospital.
To be considered for a grant, each non-profit organization chosen submitted an application demonstrating how their program addressed one or more priority needs identified in Washtenaw County’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, which was jointly developed by Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Michigan Medicine. The priorities for Chelsea Hospital’s service area include:
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders
- Obesity and Related Illnesses
- Preconceptual and Perinatal Health
“Through these grants, we are leveraging the expansive networks of our community partners, and in doing so we are focusing our dollars where they will make the greatest impact,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “By investing locally with organizations that share similar values and goals, we are able to lift our community and deliver on the promise of our healing mission.”
This year’s grant recipients include:
- Stockbridge Community Outreach – Operational support to provide food pantry, housing, transportation and enrollment assistance.
- Manchester Community Resource Center – Safety net services, public health coordination and open choice food pantry.
- Copper Nail – Food access for low-income families.
- Grass Lake Senior Center – Expanded hours and programs to address social isolation and physical activity.
- Dexter Senior Center – Meals on Wheels program to reach isolated seniors.
- Stockbridge Senior Center – Expanded hours and programs to address social isolation and physical activity.
- Chelsea Senior Center – Subsidizing physical activity classes to address social isolation.
- St. Louis Center – Cultural diversity education program for staff and residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE bus) – Shuttle service between Manchester, Chelsea and Stockbridge to address transportation as a social determinant of health.