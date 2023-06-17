Chelsea Hospital Awards $170,269 in Grants to Nine Community-Based Organizations

From Chelsea Hospital

Chelsea Hospital announced today that it has awarded nine grants to community-based organizations in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge. These organizations have been targeted with investments to further improve the health and well-being of local residents living and working in communities served by the hospital.

To be considered for a grant, each non-profit organization chosen submitted an application demonstrating how their program addressed one or more priority needs identified in Washtenaw County’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, which was jointly developed by Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Michigan Medicine. The priorities for Chelsea Hospital’s service area include:

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

Obesity and Related Illnesses

Preconceptual and Perinatal Health

“Through these grants, we are leveraging the expansive networks of our community partners, and in doing so we are focusing our dollars where they will make the greatest impact,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “By investing locally with organizations that share similar values and goals, we are able to lift our community and deliver on the promise of our healing mission.”

This year’s grant recipients include: