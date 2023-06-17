The Great Waldo Hunt Comes to Chelsea

Waldo, the charmingly elusive character, is set to turn the streets of Chelsea, Michigan into a delightful real-life 'Where's Waldo?' adventure this July.

The beloved icon, known for his red-and-white-striped shirt and chic black-rimmed glasses, will be playing hide-and-seek in 14 locations across town, including the bustling Farmer’s Market, the beloved Chelsea District Library, the book-lover's paradise, Serendipity Books, and the much-adored cafe, Zou Zou’s. This free, family-friendly event is the perfect way to create summer memories and show some love to local businesses.

Community members eager to jump into this adventure can grab their ‘Find Waldo in Downtown Chelsea’ stamp card from Serendipity Books. The card provides a roadmap to all participating locations, which will be prepared to stamp or sign your card for every Waldo you spot. Find 10 or more Waldos, and you're in for a treat! Swing by the bookstore to collect a Waldo temporary tattoo, a $1 coupon, and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

“Where’s Waldo?” stamp card

But the fun doesn't stop there! On August 2nd, at 10 a.m., the Chelsea District Library will host a Waldo-themed party marking the end of the fun-filled program. Revel in games, activities, balloon art, and of course, the exciting grand prize drawing. There’s plenty of Waldo-themed loot to be won!

Since Martin Handford published his first Waldo book in the 1980s, Waldo's adventures have been a permanent fixture on bookshelves across the globe. With more than 80 million copies sold in over thirty languages, the Waldo phenomenon remains a global sensation.

To honor Waldo's enduring popularity, Candlewick Press, in collaboration with the American Booksellers Association, is coordinating this nationwide hide-and-seek extravaganza with select independent bookstores. The event, designed to celebrate local businesses, is free to participate in and runs through the entire month of July. So, get your detective hats on and join the hunt in Downtown Chelsea! For more details about tracking down Waldo, reach out to Serendipity Books at (734) 475-7148.

Photos courtesy of Serendipity Books