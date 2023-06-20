CPD Weekly Report 06-20-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2364

Location: 200 block of Park St.

Date: June 16, 2023

Time: 5:45 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer made contact with a complainant at the front desk who stated that she wished to report a gift card fraud. The complainant stated that she had purchased a gift card from a local electronics store. The complainant stated that when she arrived home, she realized that the card was unsealed, when the balance was checked, it revealed that the card had already been redeemed. At the time of the report, there was no further information on who had redeemed the gift card or when it had taken place.

#####

Incident #: 23-2342

Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: June 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Dr. for the report of a larceny from a dwelling. The complainant stated that he believed that a pair of sunglasses, a watch, and some cash currency had been taken sometime between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm. At the time of the report, the complainant stated that he suspected an acquaintance had taken the items. At the time of the report, the complainant did not wish to pursue the matter any further.

#####

Incident #: 23-2332

Location: 600 Block of Fieldstone Circle East

Date: June 14, 2023

Time: 10:43 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer received a phone complaint regarding credit card fraud. The complainant stated that he had received an email from one of the major credit bureaus regarding a credit card that had recently been opened in his name. At the time of the initial report, there were no further details available on the identity of the suspect. The case remains open pending additional provided information and review by the investigator.

######

Incident #: 23-2317

Location: 900 block of Moore Dr.

Date: June 13, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant stated that she had recently received their monthly credit card statement, and upon closer examination, it was determined that there were at least two transactions that the complainant had not made or authorized. The complainant called the credit card company and canceled the existing credit card. The officer made contact with the credit card company and determined that at least one of the transactions had been reportedly delivered to an address in Chelsea other than the complainant’s address. The officer made contact at the other Chelsea address, and the homeowner denied receiving any packages not belonging to or addressed to them. The case was closed, pending any further investigative leads.