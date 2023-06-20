17 Michigan Agricultural Facts that May Surprise You

In the heart of America's Midwest, our state of Michigan stands proud as a leading powerhouse in the agricultural sector, ranking among the most agriculturally diverse states in the U.S. Its rich farmland, covering approximately 9.2 million acres, boasts about 398 farmers markets, placing Michigan fourth in the nation for such markets according to the National Farmers Market Directory.

Michigan’s farmers do more than contribute to the state's economy, which sees an impressive $104.7 billion annual contribution from production agriculture, food processing, and related businesses. They also employ 805,000 people, 17.2% of the state's population.

Indeed, the agricultural sector is a source of pride for Michigan, clearly demonstrating the state's hard work, dedication, and drive for excellence. Known for producing a variety of fruits and vegetables, Michigan lays claim to more than 300 agricultural commodities. Here are a few noteworthy achievements:

Cherries

The state is notably recognized for its tart and sweet cherry production. As the leading producer of the world-renowned Montmorency tart cherries, Michigan contributes 70% of the United States supply of tart cherries. In 2018, it produced a whopping 201 million pounds of tart cherries, valued at an impressive $280.1 million.

Apples

The state's apple industry annually contributes an estimated $700-900 million to the economy. Ranking third in apple production, Michigan is home to over 11.3 million apple trees across 825 family-run farms, harvesting about 1.05 billion pounds of apples annually.

Potatoes

The state leads the nation in potato production for chip processing and harvests nearly 1.82 billion pounds annually, bringing in $182.4 million in sales. The humble potato is Michigan's second-leading produce commodity.

Beans

From azuki to yellow-eye beans, the state grows a range of dry edible beans. Michigan is the second largest producer of total beans but leads the nation in producing black beans, cranberry beans, and small red beans. The state annually produces more than 400 million pounds of these nutritious legumes.

Eggs

Egg production in Michigan also deserves special mention. The state is home to eight family-owned laying farms, with a whopping 15.4 million laying hens producing 4,548 million eggs yearly. This production contributes an impressive $655 million to Michigan's economy annually. Interestingly, Michigan's egg farms supply all McDonald's restaurants east of the Mississippi River with their eggs.

Cucumbers

The state also boasts a thriving cucumber production industry. In 2016, Michigan produced 68 million pounds of fresh cucumbers, totaling $15 million in sales. Moreover, it is the number one producer in the nation for cucumbers for pickling.

Tomatoes

Michigan is a significant player in the fresh market tomatoes industry, ranking seventh in the nation. The state cultivates a whopping 132,600 tons of tomatoes for processing, alongside 60 million pounds of tomatoes for the fresh market.

Cranberries

The state's cranberry industry is on the rise. Spread across 280 acres, cranberries are grown in the Upper Peninsula, the lower part of the northern peninsula, and Southwest Michigan. With an anticipated significant expansion in the coming years, the future looks rosy-red for Michigan's cranberry growers.

Peaches

The state harvests over 21.2 million pounds of peaches annually, valued at over $9.2 million. Most of the peaches grow in the west-central to southwest corner of the state, close to Lake Michigan.

Honey

The state gathers a total of 5.3 million pounds of honey, valued at $12 million, making it the eighth largest producer in the country.

Asparagus

Michigan ranks first in the nation in asparagus production. The state produces up to 20 million pounds of asparagus yearly, with an average five-year annual value exceeding $28.3 million. Hand-snapped above the ground, Michigan asparagus offers a more tender and flavorful product than its counterparts.

Blueberries

The state ranks third in blueberry production, harvesting an average of 92 million pounds across more than 30 varieties. The contribution of Michigan's blueberry production to the state's economy is nearly $132 million.

Carrots

The state produced 152 million pounds of carrots in 2018, valued at $14.5 million, making it the fourth largest producer in the nation.

Celery

Michigan also excels in celery production, ranking second in the nation. In 2018, the state harvested 110 million pounds of celery, generating $19.5 million. Originating in Kalamazoo, Michigan's celery production has spread to several southwest counties.

Chestnuts

Chestnuts are a unique and significant crop for Michigan, placing the state first in the nation for chestnut production. Michigan chestnuts, sold fresh, peeled, frozen, sliced, or as flour, are grown on 143 farms and find a multitude of uses, from breads and salads to soups, stews, and fancy desserts.

Pumpkins

The state produces 146 million pounds of squash and 79 million pounds of pumpkins, generating a combined production value of $33.7 million. With these figures, Michigan ranks second in the nation for squash production and fourth for pumpkins.

Soybeans

Finally, soybeans play a crucial role in Michigan's agricultural industry. The state ranks as the 12th largest soybean producer, with nearly 2 million acres of soybeans planted yearly. The soybean harvest results in over a $1 billion return to the state's economy, underscoring its importance to Michigan. From feeding livestock to industrial uses like soy foam in car seats and biodiesel fuel, soybeans are a versatile and vital crop for the state.

Each visit to the grocer can often be a journey through Michigan's vast agricultural landscape of 9.2 million acres. Our state's rich soil, temperate climate, and hardworking farmers contribute to diverse and bountiful yields. From the tart cherries of Traverse City to the robust soybeans of the southern fields, Michigan's agricultural prowess truly makes us not only a state of Great Lakes but also of boundless harvests.

