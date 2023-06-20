Chelsea State Bank to Undergo Major Revitalization of Downtown Branch

Chelsea State Bank is making a bold statement about its commitment to the community, as it embarks on a significant renovation project aimed at reviving its Downtown Branch. The bank, deeply ingrained in the community fabric, recently announced plans to inject fresh vigor into the historic branch that has been a part of the community for over half a century.

“Exciting things are happening at our Downtown Branch,” shared Joanne Rau, President & CEO of Chelsea State Bank. “Probably two of the most exciting outcomes from our upcoming refresh include dedicated meeting space for both community organizations and for the Bank, as well as the ability to welcome our customers inside the branch once again without appointment, upon completion of this project.”

Established in 1968, the downtown branch was built when Chelsea State Bank outgrew its previous location in the Glazier Building. The bank’s progressive vision at the time paved the way to incorporate the innovative idea of drive-thru banking.

The first phase of this grand renovation commences on Monday, June 19, 2023, and is expected to span a period of four months. During this time, the lobby will remain closed. Customers wishing to access their safe deposit boxes should contact the bank in advance to schedule an appointment (734-475-4200), and enter the Bank using Orchard Street. Other banking services such as new account creation, account maintenance, or other complex banking transactions/inquiries can be addressed at the Main Office located at 1010 S. Main Street. Additionally, online services continue to be available on the bank's website www.chelseastate.bank. However, drive-thru and ATM services at the Downtown Branch will remain available for deposits and withdrawals.

The second phase of the project, focusing on modernizing the drive-thru area, is not slated to start until the conclusion of the first phase.

“We are ecstatic about the investment we are putting into both our branch and the community,” said Rau. “There will be times throughout this process that we will need to shift services to our other branches. We expect this to be minimal and short in duration, however, you can expect to see the same friendly faces during the renovation.”

Chelsea State Bank is also encouraging its patrons and community members to stay engaged with the progress of the renovation by following the hashtag #CSBRocksRenovations on social media.