Thank You for Helping Build a Bulldog Future!

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) sincerely thanks everyone who contributed to their second annual Grad Year Fundraiser! Each year, the fundraising campaign recognizes the current year’s Senior Class and future Bulldog graduates.

The CEF had an ambitious goal of $8,000. The Campaign ended on June 4 - Graduation Day, and raised $5,600. This fundraiser allows CEF to award additional CEF and Chelsea Alumni Association President’s Awards at Senior Class Night. This year, five $1,000 President’s Awards were given to graduates..

At this year's June 2 event, CEF's Board members, scholarship sponsors and volunteers congratulated Seniors and handed out $47,100 in 39 individual scholarships. Chelsea Alumni Association, teachers, and administration were also present and participated in the honorary festivities.

Since 2001, over 1,055 scholarships have been awarded through Chelsea Education Foundation to students with outstanding character, community service, or academics. Scholarships include

The Joseph Piasecki Memorial Scholarship - Emilee Underwood

Chelsea Education Foundation Academic Scholarship - Ngoc Phuong Hong Tao, Zebedee Swager, David Berg, Brooklyn Nichols, Bret Mendoza, Madison Kay, Sidney Little, Emilee Underwood, Matthew Blanton, Caitlin Poppenger, Jasmine Gabriel-Menegay, Makenna Van Assche

Chelsea Education Foundation Community Service Scholarship - Fiona Stoker, Patrick Joyce, Rachel Hicken, Emma Leonard, Bret Mendoza, Ngoc Phuong Hong Tao, Peter Mourad

Chelsea Education Foundation A.C.E. (Accounting, Computer Science, and Engineering) Scholarship - Lia Spink

The Jillian Lea Drow Memorial Scholarship - Mary Jordan

The Chelsea Rod and Gun Club Scholarship - Lucas Dawson, Makenna Van Assche

The Robert W. Wagner Engineering Scholarship - Mary Jordan

The Judith Lynn Wagner Owens Teacher Scholarship - Megan Hayduk

The Mary Merkel Memorial Nursing Scholarship - Julia Kause, Ngoc Phuong Hong Tao

The Doris Schumacher/A. Henry Schumacher Memorial Scholarship - April Debinski *former CHS Graduate

Chelsea Education Foundation Trades Scholarship - Alek Cobb

The Joel Gentz Memorial Leadership and Service Scholarship - Zebedee Swager

Female in Finance Scholarship - Anna Reisner

Chelsea Family Dentistry Scholarship - Makenna Van Assche

The Culver’s of Chelsea Scholarship - Bret Mendoza

The Chelsea Education Foundation and Chelsea Alumni Association Committee President’s Award - Logan Gossiaux, James Chinavare, Brooklyn Nguyen, Devon Reginaldo, Willow Rowe

CEF Board President Amy Forehand shared her sentiments "Chelsea Education Foundation is proud to contribute to the scholarships received by Chelsea Graduates and help students take that next step to pursue their dreams and find their place in the world. Scholarships from CEF are funded through the generous support of the Chelsea community. As an all-volunteer organization, CEF can't make this happen year after year without your donations and support of our fundraising events".

Chelsea High School Class Night courtesy Lindsay Favre

“We hope to see these scholarship winners go off and do great things! They will be Bulldogs forever and can stay connected by joining and staying active with the Chelsea Alumni Association,” said Jane Diesing, CEF Board Member and Chair of the Chelsea Alumni Association Committee. “Chelsea Alumni have made a huge impact in the world and are making a difference right here at home, too.”



While the Campaign has officially ended, you can still support future Bulldogs. Click here to donate to CEF today. Visit the Chelsea Alumni Association website here to join and learn how to stay connected.



Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '23 and extends its gratitude to all who donated to the 2023 Grad Year Campaign fundraiser.

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of the Chelsea School District. Since 1990 $1.2 million in donations has been collected to support grants and scholarships throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.