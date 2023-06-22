Chelsea's Timbertown Park Poised for Transformation in a Community-Driven Revitalization

One of Chelsea's favorite spots, Timber Town Park, is set to receive a comprehensive facelift.

As part of a city-driven initiative, the park's renovation was presented at the Chelsea City Council's June 12 meeting by Chelsea Parks & Rec Commission Chair Shawn Personke and Jeff Hardcastle, Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) Board President.

"The whole group working on this with the private sector has understood from the beginning that this has to be a city-driven project," stated Hardcastle. The renovation represents the collaboration of over 25 community members and seven organizations/businesses, including HWPI, a key partner that has successfully raised around $13 million for various trail projects across Washtenaw County, with more to come.

The collective effort is set to enrich Chelsea's recreational capacity, bolstered by contributions well beyond the Parks & Rec special projects budget of $80K. The overall budget for the project is estimated to fall between $650-700K, with a projected timeline of 12-15 months.

According to Hardcastle, private funding will cover most of the project's costs. HWPI, where Hardcastle serves as board chair, pledged $100K for Timber Town's revitalization, matched by another $100K from Washtenaw Co Parks and Rec.

The revitalization plan encompasses four main components:

Refurbishing the Pathway to Renewals and addressing drainage issues causing its deterioration A significant overhaul of the play structure The installation of pickleball courts Infrastructure upgrades, including lighting, parking, security, water access, and restroom facilities.

Located half a mile from downtown Chelsea, Timbertown Park is a beloved community hub. Built in 1996 and renovated in June 2007, the park boasts a large wooden climbing structure, swings, bridges, towers, slides, sandboxes, a climbing wall, and a small spray zone. It's also the site of the beautiful mosaic community project, "Pathway to Renewal."

"Back in 1996, we were fortunate. We had the money to use a really expensive Southern Yellow Pine back then, and our basic timber structure underlying the park is in really good shape. It easily has another ten or twelve years in it," Hardcastle told the council.

The revitalization of the play structure unfolds in three distinct phases, each targeting specific improvements. In Phase 1, crucial comprehensive maintenance will be undertaken to ensure the structure's integrity. Phase 2 involves the deconstruction, redesign, replacement, and routine upkeep of the structure's rear section. Finally, Phase 3 entails a community-driven redesign and rebuild of the front play area, aiming to sustain its use for over a decade. Importantly, throughout this process, the objective is to retain the structure's original charm and essence.

Rejuvenating the 'Pathway to Renewal' will spotlight the restoration of its captivating artistic mosaic while resolving the drainage complications that previously led to premature deterioration.

Additionally, a series of infrastructural enhancements are slated to further augment the park's usability. These include the addition of paved parking spaces, complemented by shade-giving trees. Enhanced lighting and bolstered security measures will ensure the park's safety after dusk. The upgrade also includes the installation of EV charging stations, augmenting the park's eco-friendly features, and an upgraded electrical supply to cater to amenities like food trucks. Finally, the renovation will include improved restroom facilities and the installation of a new drinking fountain to promote visitor comfort.

Six fenced-in pickleball courts, reflecting a growing demand across Washtenaw County, will be built in Timbertown. The Chelsea Pickleball Club will shoulder the responsibility of raising some $200K of the needed funds. These courts align with the city's goal of creating recreational opportunities for all ages and are expected to drive business to local establishments as players visit the area.

The park, designated an official trailhead for the Border-to-Border Trail, will feature a new kiosk with trail information and sponsor logos. A contest is expected to be held by Chelsea Parks & Rec to officially name the trailhead.

Gestamp, a key partner in the project, is slated to provide considerable support. "They got into this effort really, really early on. They’re going to help this project in a bunch of ways," said Hardcastle. The company will facilitate pickleball court parking and the installation of a sidewalk leading to the courts. Gestamp has also made a cash donation and offered skilled labor for the play structure development.

The tentative plans project completion of the infrastructure work by August 2024, the Pathway to Renewal by July 2024, pickleball courts by December 2023, and the play structure's phases 2 and 3 by December 2023 and July 2024, respectively.

For more detailed information about the Timber Town project, please visit the soon-to-be-launched website at TimberTownChelsea.com. Those who wish to contribute to the effort can do so via the Huron-Waterloo-Pathways website.