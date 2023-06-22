Weekly Road Work June 26 - July 2

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dhu Varren Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dhu Varren Ct Intermittent lane restrictions June 26

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - 29 (extended)

Augusta Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 29 (extended)

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Aug. 21

Augusta, Ypsilanti Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd Intersection closure June 15 - Sept 1

Dexter, Webster N. Territorial Rd between Hankerd Rd and Mast Rd Lane restrictions June 26

Freedom Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 20 - July 5 (extended)

Lima Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29 (extended)

Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad tracks to Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - 29

Lima, Scio Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Road closure June 15 - Aug.

Lodi Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 29 (extended)

Lodi Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd Road closure June 20 - 27

Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 30 (extended)

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Aug. 14

Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 5

Scio Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - 29

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15

Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 26

Scio Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 12 - July 5 (extended)

Scio Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and west to End of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Polo Fields Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Pratt Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and End of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Saginaw Greens East Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Saginaw Greens North Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Scio Scio Hills Subdivision Intermittent lane restrictions June 19 - 29

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 29 (extended)

State Trunkline I-94 between Zeeb Rd Jackson County Line No restrictions June 26 - 29

Superior Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 6

Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Webster Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - 29

York Unpaved Primary Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 29 (extended)

Ypsilanti Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - July 5