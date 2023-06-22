6-22-2023 3:04pm
Weekly Road Work June 26 - July 2
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dhu Varren Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dhu Varren Ct
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - 29 (extended)
|Augusta
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 29 (extended)
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Aug. 21
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 15 - Sept 1
|Dexter, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Hankerd Rd and Mast Rd
|Lane restrictions
|June 26
|Freedom
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 20 - July 5 (extended)
|Lima
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29 (extended)
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Railroad tracks to Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - 29
|Lima, Scio
|Parker Rd between Shield Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Road closure
|June 15 - Aug.
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Saline-Ann Arbor Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 29 (extended)
|Lodi
|Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - 27
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - June 30
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - June 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Aug. 14
|Saline
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 5
|Scio
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - 29
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|Scio
|Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 30 - June 26
|Scio
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 12 - July 5 (extended)
|Scio
|Brook 'N Ridge Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd between Railroad Tracks and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Park Rd between Zeeb Rd and west to End of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Polo Fields Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Pratt Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and End of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Rose Dr between Wagner Rd to End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens East Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Saginaw Greens North Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Scio
|Scio Hills Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 19 - 29
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 29 (extended)
|State Trunkline
|I-94 between Zeeb Rd Jackson County Line
|No restrictions
|June 26 - 29
|Superior
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 6
|Sylvan
|Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd
|Road closure
|April 17 - July 1
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Webster
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - 29
|York
|Unpaved Primary Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 29 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Jay Ave between Grove Rd and Jeffery St
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - July 5
|Ypsilanti
|Holmes Rd between Prospect Rd and Ford Blvd
|Lane restrictions
|June 22 - 30