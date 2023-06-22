Chelsea Senior Center Enhances Local Senior Mobility with ROAM Program Expansion

In an exciting development for local senior residents, the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is bolstering the availability of transportation options through the expansion of its ROAM (Rural Older Adults in Motion) program.

This pioneering program, funded by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation's Vital Seniors Initiative (VSI), was launched in 2019 as a support measure to assist local transportation provider, WAVE, in enhancing transit services for seniors. The initiative helped WAVE procure a new 12-passenger "ROAM bus", significantly expanding transportation alternatives for older adults in the area.

Over the years, the CSC has financially supported the ongoing operation of the ROAM bus, pledging to continue doing so until the termination of the existing agreement on September 30th. The ROAM bus, however, will continue to serve as part of the WAVE fleet even after this date. The CSC is committed to supporting WAVE's mission and plans to continue doing so by offering fare-free WAVE bus passes to seniors.

Starting July 10, 2023, the CSC will assign a dedicated ROAM Coordinator from its current staff. This coordinator will be tasked with simplifying the process of connecting senior residents to transportation options. This move is designed to eliminate the need for making multiple calls to secure transportation. While WAVE remains CSC's primary transportation partner, the Senior Center will not compete but complement WAVE’s efforts. To this end, the CSC will purchase WAVE bus passes in bulk and distribute them for free to senior residents.

In situations where WAVE is unable to meet specific needs, such as waiting several hours during a medical procedure, or for trips to the airport, the CSC is prepared to fill the gap. The center will provide a driver with CSC's Ann Van free of charge, or connect seniors with third-party services for a fee respectively.

Named in honor of long-time community volunteer Ann Feeney, the CSC's Ann Van is another initiative funded through VSI. Ann Feeney, dedicated over 40 years of her life as a volunteer driver for the Meals on Wheels program, which has been hosted by the CSC for over a decade. The Ann Van will also see an expanded role, including being used for special local trips, such as Wednesday afternoon visits to the Chelsea Farmers Market and special “ROAM Around Town” outings to local attractions.

With this expanded program, the CSC aims to act as a comprehensive "hub" for all senior transportation needs in the area. For more information, individuals can contact the CSC at 734-475-9242, or email the ROAM Coordinator at ROAM@chelseaseniors.org.