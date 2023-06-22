The Purple Rose Theatre Company Announces 2023-2024 Season

From PRTC

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has selected a hilarious lineup of plays for its 33rd season, featuring two world premieres and a well-loved revival. PRTC Founder and Artistic Director, Jeff Daniels, kicks off the season with a revival of his 2018 smash hit “Diva Royale”. Revised a bit to reflect the times, Daniels puts on his director’s hat for the first time at PRTC since 1998. The original 2018 principal cast will return. Michigan’s own David MacGregor (“Sherlock Holmes” series and “Vino Veritas”) returns with the world premiere of, “The Antichrist Cometh” in Spring 2024. Veteran Purple Rose playwright Carey Crim (“Morning After Grace” and “Wake”) rounds out the 2023-2024 season with the world premiere comedy “What Springs Forth”.

“Diva Royale” a comedy written by and directed by Jeff Daniels

October 6 - December 23, 2023

Jeff Daniels’ Diva Royale is coming back! First staged at The Purple Rose in 2018, this evening of side-splitting hilarity follows three midwestern stay-at-home moms whose love for Celine Dion makes them plan a last-minute trip to New York City. With the return of the entire original cast, this crowd-pleasing comedy is guaranteed to make you laugh ’til you cry.

Featuring: Rusty Mewha, Rhiannon Ragland, Kristin Shields, Kate Thomsen

*Contains adult language and subject matter.

“The Antichrist Cometh” a world premiere comedy by David MacGregor

directed by Rhiannon Ragland

March 22 – May 25, 2024

The Antichrist Cometh is a comedy about a happily married man discovering he might be the Antichrist. Will he be able to enjoy a small dinner party with his loving wife, former college roommate and his fanatically religious fiancée? Or will their home cooked meal usher in the Apocalypse?

*Contains adult language and subject matter.

“What Springs Forth” a world premiere comedy by Carey Crim

directed by Kate Thomsen

June 21 – August 31, 2024

Three middle-aged women, friends since college, embark on what was billed as a high end wellness spa retreat only to discover one of them, with the help of her new recently released from prison business partner, has changed the itinerary to a wilderness survival camp. Can their friendship survive bears, forest toilets and one another?

*Contains adult language and subject matter.

Also new this season, seating in the round! All 3 PRTC productions will be staged in the round; with seating on 4 sides of the stage. “We are so excited to be able to accommodate more patrons and give our audience a new experience here at The Purple Rose”, says Managing Director Katie Hubbard. This new configuration will add 40 seats to the theater space.

Underwriting support for the Purple Rose 2023-2024 season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family, Michigan Arts & Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include ChelseaMich.com, JTV.TV and Michigan Radio.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to find out when you can make reservations for the 2023-24 season, call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.