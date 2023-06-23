Culver’s of Chelsea Employee Receives Olinik-Carleton Scholarship for Academic Excellence

Brodey Miller, a devoted team member at Culver’s® of Chelsea, Michigan, has recently been awarded a $1000 scholarship from the Olinik-Carleton Family Restaurant Scholarship program. This initiative aims to support Culver’s team members in pursuing their academic endeavors.

The Culver's restaurant, located at 1610 South Main Street in Chelsea, is owned and operated by Gerry Olinik and Sean Carleton. The pair have expressed immense pride in Brodey's accomplishments and dedication to personal growth.

Mr. Olinik expressed his admiration for Brodey, stating, "Brodey has been a Culver’s team member from our first day opening in Chelsea. We’re so proud he is being recognized for academic excellence, ambition and their dedication to continuing his education." Olinik's words resonate with the appreciation and esteem the Culver’s community has for Brodey's hard work and dedication.

Sean Carleton further highlighted the significance of this scholarship as a part of their commitment to the team members. He said, "We are so proud to be able to support the education and development of our hardworking team members. Whether they choose to stay with Culver’s or move on to new opportunities, Culver’s scholarship recipients are doing great things to better themselves and their communities."

This achievement underscores the Olinik-Carleton Family Restaurant Scholarship program's commitment to fostering education and supporting its team members' promising futures. Moreover, it embodies Culver's broader vision of positively impacting the communities they serve.

Photo: (L-R) Owner Gerry Olinik, General Manager Breanna Shadley, Brodey Miller, and Partner Sean Carleton. Photo by Jeff Holden.