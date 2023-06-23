Gallery 100 Presents the Chelsea Painters Exhibit

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Gallery 100 at Silver Maples is hosting a brilliant exhibit featuring Chelsea Painters Artists from June 29 - August 25. Featured art will be available for purchase.

Chelsea Painters is a diverse group of talented men and women actively involved in local, regional, and national art. Together they explore and share their lives as artists during regular meetings, September through May each year.

Their Mission is to be a mutually supportive group of artists who encourage one another in strengthening each other's artistic vision, allowing for diversity and individual growth.



Photos courtesy of Chelsea Painters top left Weins, Botsford, McKay



Chelsea Painters hold an annual Art Fair the second weekend in June at the Chelsea Community Fair Grounds. This popular event has stimulated the interest of art patrons from many neighboring communities. This collaborative group of artists has exhibited locally in Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lapeer, Ypsilanti, and Shiawassee.

Artists exhibiting at Gallery 100 starting June 29 include

Janice Stevens Botsford

Susan Clinthorne

John Copley

Patricia Davenport

Mary Beth Day

Michael Dority

Barb Gilbert

Tina Hotchkiss

Linda Klenczar

Bill Knudstrup

Lois Lovejoy

Gwyn McKay

Jim Rehlin

Toni Stevenson

Marty Walker

Carolyn Weins

Photos courtesy of Chelsea Painters left Knudstrup, Davenport, Day

"You may have visited the Chelsea Painters Art Fair when it was hosted at Silver Maples in our back courtyard. We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this event and are delighted to have the Chelsea Painters back again exhibiting at Gallery 100!" shared Winn Nichols, Director of Programming & Wellness.

Established in 2009, Gallery 100 (https://silvermaples.org/gallery100//) is an attractive gallery space nestled in the warm community of Silver Maples alongside their event space, the Maples Room. Gallery 100 hosts events and programming that encourage the exploration and appreciation of all aspects of art. In addition, the Gallery creates opportunities for residents, artists, and the community to come together to enjoy art and develop meaningful relationships.

You may see the Chelsea Painters Art at Gallery 100 from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday; everyone is invited. The exhibit runs from June 29 through August 25. To learn more about the Chelsea Painters, visit their website at www.chelseapainters.com.