Gallery 100 Presents the Chelsea Painters Exhibit
From D&B Strategic Marketing
Gallery 100 at Silver Maples is hosting a brilliant exhibit featuring Chelsea Painters Artists from June 29 - August 25. Featured art will be available for purchase.
Chelsea Painters is a diverse group of talented men and women actively involved in local, regional, and national art. Together they explore and share their lives as artists during regular meetings, September through May each year.
Their Mission is to be a mutually supportive group of artists who encourage one another in strengthening each other's artistic vision, allowing for diversity and individual growth.
Chelsea Painters hold an annual Art Fair the second weekend in June at the Chelsea Community Fair Grounds. This popular event has stimulated the interest of art patrons from many neighboring communities. This collaborative group of artists has exhibited locally in Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lapeer, Ypsilanti, and Shiawassee.
Artists exhibiting at Gallery 100 starting June 29 include
Janice Stevens Botsford
Susan Clinthorne
John Copley
Patricia Davenport
Mary Beth Day
Michael Dority
Barb Gilbert
Tina Hotchkiss
Linda Klenczar
Bill Knudstrup
Lois Lovejoy
Gwyn McKay
Jim Rehlin
Toni Stevenson
Marty Walker
Carolyn Weins
"You may have visited the Chelsea Painters Art Fair when it was hosted at Silver Maples in our back courtyard. We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this event and are delighted to have the Chelsea Painters back again exhibiting at Gallery 100!" shared Winn Nichols, Director of Programming & Wellness.
Established in 2009, Gallery 100 (https://silvermaples.org/gallery100//) is an attractive gallery space nestled in the warm community of Silver Maples alongside their event space, the Maples Room. Gallery 100 hosts events and programming that encourage the exploration and appreciation of all aspects of art. In addition, the Gallery creates opportunities for residents, artists, and the community to come together to enjoy art and develop meaningful relationships.
You may see the Chelsea Painters Art at Gallery 100 from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday; everyone is invited. The exhibit runs from June 29 through August 25. To learn more about the Chelsea Painters, visit their website at www.chelseapainters.com.