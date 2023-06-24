All-SEC Boys’ Lacrosse Teams Selections Named

It was another big season for local boys’ lacrosse teams with 18 players earning All-SEC honors and six players earning All-State honors for the 2023 season.

Saline led the way with four D1 All-State selections and six on the All-SEC team.

Owen Miller earned first-team All-SEC Red honors and was a first-team D1 selection by the Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Owen Miller

Hornet’s goaltender Owen Brown was a D1 third-team selection and earned first-team All-SEC Red for 2023.

Owen Brown

Defenseman Michael Webster had a stellar season for the Hornets and was a first-team All-SEC Red selection and earned D1 All-State honorable mention.

Michael Webster

Drew Soupal was an honorable mention D1 All-State defenseman and was also honorable mention All-SEC Red.

Drew Soupal

Earning All-SEC Red honorable mention were Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft and Carson Stavros.

Saline coach Ryan Mailloux was named the SEC-Red Coach of the Year.

Dexter earned a share of its second straight SEC White title for the first time in school history and placed six on the All-SEC White team.

Goaltender Everet Lemon earned first team-honors in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Everet Lemon

Benny Willard was the teams leading scorer and earned first-team All-SEC White honors.

Benny Willard

The Dreads defense was anchored by Brady Sortor, who earned first-team honors for Dexter.

Brady Sortor

Honorable Mention honors for the Dreadnaughts went to Brady Dresch, Marty Watson, and Colin Kennedy.

Despite a down year, the Chelsea lacrosse team had two players earn D2 All-State honors.

Senior Kellen Ahlstrom was a D2 All-State honorable mention forward and earned first-team All-SEC White honors.

Kellen Ahlstrom

Josh Fansler anchored the Bulldogs defense and earned first-team All-SEC White honors and was a D2 All-State honorable mention.

Josh Fansler

Myles Bieber was one of the teams leading scorers on the season and earned first-team All-SEC White honors.

Myles Bieber

All-SEC White honorable mention honors went to Carter Trinkle, Ben Potter, and Braden Kenney.