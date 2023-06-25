Area Athletes Dominate All-SEC Softball Teams
It was another stellar season for area district softball teams in 2023 with two league champions, two district champions, a regional finalist, and a district finalist, and the post-season awards rolling in shows what time of year the teams had.
Seven area softball players earned Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State honors and the All-SEC teams were dominated by 17 honorees.
D2 Regional finalist and SEC White champion led the way with four all-state award honorees and seven players on the All-SEC White squad.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 34-4 overall record, went undefeated in the SEC White, and claimed the D2 district title in Pinckney.
Chelsea put seven players on the All-SEC White team and had four earn D2 All-State honors.
Senior pitcher Emily Underwood led the way in the circle for Chelsea and was named D2 first-team all-state for the third straight year.
Megan McCalla added Division 2 All-State honors as an infielder to go along with her All-State honors in basketball this past winter.
Junior outfielder Jenna Ouellette had the biggest year of her career with a team-high 12 home runs and also earned D2 First-Team All-State Honors.
Mya Purdy was named a D2 All-State infielder for the second straight year.
All four players earned first team all SEC White honors and were joined by freshman catcher Kaydee Absher on the first-team list.
All-SEC White honorable mention went to Madison Kay and Samantha Dark ,while coach Jeff Connelly was named the SEC White Coach of the Year.
Saline finished its season with a 34-7 overall record and won the SEC Red and district titles.
The Hornets had three players earn D1- All-State honors and place seven on the All-SEC Red team.
Junior Karli Dorr had another stellar season in the circle for the Hornets and earned first-team All-State honors.
Izzy Deveau had a strong junior season in the circle and played several positions for the Hornets and earned first-team All-State honors as a utility player.
Sydney Hastings had a big sophomore season for Saline and was an honorable mention All-State infielder.
All three earned All-SEC Red honors and were joined on the first team by senior third baseman Kaleigh McClelland and senior second baseman Emily Sweetland.
Earning honorable mention All-SEC were Clara Cherry and Leah Holloway, while Laura Sawyer was named the SEC Red Coach of the Year
The Dexter softball team had a rebuilding year with an 11-22-1 record, but still placed three on the All-SEC Red team.
Anika Busdeker was a first-team All-SEC Red infielder for the Dreadnaughts.
Honorable mention All-SEC went to pitchers Roni Wilson and Audrey Gauthier