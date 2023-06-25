Area Athletes Dominate All-SEC Softball Teams

It was another stellar season for area district softball teams in 2023 with two league champions, two district champions, a regional finalist, and a district finalist, and the post-season awards rolling in shows what time of year the teams had.

Seven area softball players earned Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State honors and the All-SEC teams were dominated by 17 honorees.

D2 Regional finalist and SEC White champion led the way with four all-state award honorees and seven players on the All-SEC White squad.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 34-4 overall record, went undefeated in the SEC White, and claimed the D2 district title in Pinckney.

Chelsea put seven players on the All-SEC White team and had four earn D2 All-State honors.

Senior pitcher Emily Underwood led the way in the circle for Chelsea and was named D2 first-team all-state for the third straight year.

Emilee Underwood- Chelsea

Megan McCalla added Division 2 All-State honors as an infielder to go along with her All-State honors in basketball this past winter.

Megan McCalla- Chelsea

Junior outfielder Jenna Ouellette had the biggest year of her career with a team-high 12 home runs and also earned D2 First-Team All-State Honors.

Jenna Ouellette - Chelsea

Mya Purdy was named a D2 All-State infielder for the second straight year.

Mya Purdy- Chelsea

All four players earned first team all SEC White honors and were joined by freshman catcher Kaydee Absher on the first-team list.

Kaydee Absher- Chelsea

All-SEC White honorable mention went to Madison Kay and Samantha Dark ,while coach Jeff Connelly was named the SEC White Coach of the Year.

Saline finished its season with a 34-7 overall record and won the SEC Red and district titles.

The Hornets had three players earn D1- All-State honors and place seven on the All-SEC Red team.

Junior Karli Dorr had another stellar season in the circle for the Hornets and earned first-team All-State honors.

Karli Dorr- Saline

Izzy Deveau had a strong junior season in the circle and played several positions for the Hornets and earned first-team All-State honors as a utility player.

Izzy Deveau - Saline

Sydney Hastings had a big sophomore season for Saline and was an honorable mention All-State infielder.

Sydney Hastings- Saline

All three earned All-SEC Red honors and were joined on the first team by senior third baseman Kaleigh McClelland and senior second baseman Emily Sweetland.

Kaleigh McClelland- Saline

Earning honorable mention All-SEC were Clara Cherry and Leah Holloway, while Laura Sawyer was named the SEC Red Coach of the Year

Emily Sweetland- Saline

The Dexter softball team had a rebuilding year with an 11-22-1 record, but still placed three on the All-SEC Red team.

Anika Busdeker was a first-team All-SEC Red infielder for the Dreadnaughts.

Anika Busdeker- Dexter

Honorable mention All-SEC went to pitchers Roni Wilson and Audrey Gauthier