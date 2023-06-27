CPD Weekly Report 06-27-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-2401

Location: 500 block of S. Main St.

Date: June 19, 2023

Time: 9:19 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that on June 17th at approximately 1:30 pm, a male and a female subject entered the store and proceeded to conceal the merchandise under their clothing and exit the store. At the time of the report, there was no further information on the suspects and the case was closed.

#####

Incident #: 23-2474

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 4:18 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that they had a customer come in and request to make two separate large withdrawals from their account. The complainant stated that the customer provided a valid Government identification card, and the transactions were completed. The customer stated that he wanted to make a third withdrawal, and at that point, the complainant stated that they were unable to do so at that time. The complainant asked for the customer's phone number and told him that he would be contacted when the transaction could be completed, the customer became upset and left the area. After the interaction with the customer, some further follow-up was done by the Fraud Department and it was determined that the customer was not, in fact, the proper account holder and he had used fraudulent identification to make the withdrawals. At the time of the report, there was no further information on the identity of the suspect or what his true identity was.

#####

Incident #: 23-2485

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: June 24, 2023

Time: 6:20 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a counterfeiting complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that on June 24th at approximately 6:20 am, a customer approached the checkout counter and purchased a pack of cigarettes, and paid with a hundred-dollar bill. The complainant stated that he checked the bill with a counterfeit detection pen, and it indicated that the bill was not counterfeit. The customer received his change back from the transaction and left the store. The complainant stated that he continued to look at the hundred-dollar bill and, upon closer inspection, noticed that the bill had some discrepancies to a legitimate hundred-dollar bill. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation and the counterfeit bill was logged into evidence.