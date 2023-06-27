Chelsea Geared Up and Running for the Spectacular Sounds & Sights Festival 2023

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to roll out the Sounds & Sights Festival of 2023, bringing back once again the fun, the laughter, the music, and the art.

Every Thursday night during the summer months of June and July Chelsea transforms into a lively hub of entertainment and arts. The "Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights" event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring a variety of musical acts, entertainment, and art displays that are scattered throughout the historical downtown area. Each week offers something new and unique, making it a fresh and exciting experience for both locals and visitors. The event is free and family-friendly, ensuring an enjoyable night out for all ages.

Children can revel in the performances of magicians and circus acts, be amused by jugglers, get their faces painted, watch balloon artists create whimsical shapes, and participate in the 'How to Chalk' themed art stage. Meanwhile, music lovers are treated to a smorgasbord of genres, from bluegrass, Americana, folk, rock, Celtic, blues, and jazz to country and everything in between. These diverse sounds fill the air in the heart of Chelsea. The streets come alive with the sights and sounds of a town celebrating its community spirit, making Thursday nights in Chelsea a memorable experience

Photo credit: Life in Michigan

Mark your calendars for the grand finale of the season on July 28th and 29th. The two-day extravaganza will feature all the beloved Festival events that have become crowd favorites over the years. Be sure to check out the gleaming chrome and polished paintwork at the Classic Car Show, browse the unique finds at the Art Market, marvel at the creativity on display in the Chalk Art Contest and Exhibition, and stock up on fresh local produce at the Farmers Market. And let's not forget about the youngsters! The KidZone will be back, as well as the TeenZone, riding high after its stellar debut in 2022. Plus, we'll be throwing it back to our roots with the return of Sidewalk Sales, a nostalgic nod to the festival's humble beginnings 47 years ago!

And don't forget to join the party under the Social Tent, which will be the place to be from 6:00 - 11:00 PM on both Friday and Saturday. Put on your cowboy boots for Country Night on Friday, where local heroes Bovine will set the stage for the incredible Michigan band, Union Guns! Then lace up your dancing shoes for Saturday's dance party. Acclaimed musician Joshua Silas will set the rhythm, followed by Chelsea's pride, the Ben Daniels Band. And to keep you on your feet, CRASHERZ will close out the night with their popular hits guaranteed to keep the energy high and the crowd moving!

We owe a world of gratitude to our generous sponsors, such as our 2023 Presenting Sponsor, Rick Taylor | Reinhart Realtors, and our Diamond Sponsors; Art Moehn Chevrolet & Buick, Chelsea Hospital | A joint venture of Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, Chelsea State Bank, Eder & Diver Insurance Agency, and Jiffy Mixes. Their support helps us bring these wonderful events to life, contributing to Chelsea's vibrant economy and community spirit.

These festivities reflect the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce's dedication to making Chelsea the best place to live, work, and play. So, rally your friends and family, and prepare for a summer of inspiration, uniqueness, and sheer enjoyment!

Want to learn more? Check out ChelseaMich.com for details about the Sounds & Sights Festival and everything else Chelsea has to offer. You can also reach out to us directly at the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 222 S. Main St. Suite B. Chelsea, MI 48118, or drop us an email at terris@chelseamich.com

or info@chelseamich.com. Our phone lines at 734-475-4618 and 734-475-1145 are always open for your queries.

Let's make this summer a season to remember!