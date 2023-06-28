Washtenaw County Vet Fest ’23 comes to WCC campus July 22

From WCC

All Washtenaw County military veterans and their families are invited for a day of free food, fun and information at Washtenaw Vet Fest 2023 held at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) on Saturday, July 22.

The WCC Wadhams Veterans Center is organizing the second annual event, with assistance from multiple veterans organizations in the county. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities set up near the main entrance to the WCC campus off East Huron River Road (see map/directions).

Pre-registration is required. Sign up at washtenawcountyvetfest.eventbrite.com.

“The purpose of Vet Fest is to provide a day of fun and relaxation for local veterans and their families, all while giving them access to the major resource and benefit providers in the area,” said WCC Wadhams Veterans Center Director Carol Osborne. “It’s sort of a one-stop-shop for veterans and gives service providers an opportunity to connect with the community they serve.”

Events and activities are planned for all ages, including:

Free food

Live music

Cold treats

Hourly raffles

Military & EMS vehicles

Kids activities (bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, photo booth)

Resource provider exhibits

Among the military vehicles expected to be on location are a World War II ammunition truck and a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter that Michigan Army National Guard personnel will fly in from Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

American Legion Post 46 in Ann Arbor, the Washtenaw County Department of Veterans Affairs, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 and the Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Medical Center have provided significant financial and planning support of Washtenaw County Vet Fest.